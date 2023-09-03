In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Photos: Huge protests in Niger demand French forces to leave

Coup leaders also ordered the ‘expulsion’ of France’s Ambassador Sylvain Itte, who has shown no sign of leaving.

Thousands of Nigerians gather in front of the French army headquarters, in support of the putschist soldiers and to demand the French army to leave
Thousands rallied in Niger's capital Niamey to demand former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops after military leaders seized power in July. [AFP]
Published On 3 Sep 2023

Tens of thousands of protesters converged outside a French military base in Niger, demanding its 1,500 soldiers leave as France shows no sign it will comply after a coup d’etat removed the elected president.

Outside the base, demonstrators slit the throat of a goat dressed in French colours and carried coffins draped in French flags on Saturday as a line of Nigerien soldiers looked on. Others carried signs demanding France to depart.

“We are ready to sacrifice ourselves today because we are proud,” said demonstrator Yacouba Issoufou. “They plundered our resources, and we became aware. So they’re going to get out.”

It was the largest gathering since the July 26 coup, indicating support for the new military leadership is not waning.

France had cordial relations with overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he spoke to the deposed Nigerien leader every day and “the decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum”.

Anti-French sentiment rose further last week when France ignored a military order for its ambassador, Sylvain Itte, to leave. Police have been instructed to expel him.

The July coup – one of eight in West and Central Africa since 2020 – has sucked in global powers concerned about a shift to military rule across the region.

Most affected is France, whose influence over its former colonies has waned in West Africa in recent years as popular vitriol has grown. Its forces have been kicked out of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso since coups in those countries, reducing its role in a region-wide fight against armed groups.

Protesters gather near a base housing French soldiers, demanding an end to France's military presence in the West African country. [AFP]
Demonstrators held up banners demanding 'French army leave our country'. [AFP]
The dense crowd formed at a roundabout near the French military base on Niamey's outskirts. [AFP]
Niger's new military regime has accused France of 'blatant interference' by backing the country's deposed president. [Mahamadou Hamidou/Reuters]
Deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, a French ally whose election in 2021 stoked hopes of stability in the troubled country, was detained on July 26 by members of his guard. [AFP]
Supporters of Niger's coup leaders - called the National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) - display a French flag with an X on it during protests in Niamey. [AFP]
Relations with France, the country's former colonial power, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by overthrown leader Mohamed Bazoum. [AFP]
On August 3, the regime announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, which has about 1,500 soldiers stationed in Niger, a move Paris has ignored. [AFP]
Article 22 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations states embassy premises are 'inviolable' and agents of the host state 'may not enter them except with the consent of the head of the mission'. [AFP]