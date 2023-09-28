In Pictures

Second day of funerals as Iraqi families bid wedding fire victims farewell

A large funeral procession comes together in Hamdaniya, mourning those lost in a fatal wedding fire.

Crowd in funeral procession holding up coffins
Mourners carry coffins of fire victims. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Published On 28 Sep 2023

Friends and family gathered in the Grand Immaculate Church in Hamdaniya, Iraq, to mourn those killed in a wedding hall fire on Tuesday night.

Burials continued on Thursday, with many victims having been buried a day before, as shocked families put their loved ones in their final resting places.

Hamdaniya, also known as Qaraqosh or Bakhdida, is a Christian-majority town in Iraq’s northern governorate of Nineveh.

The deadly blaze is said to have started when a firework display lit inside the wedding hall to mark the newlywed couple’s first dance.

The fire spread in seconds, with ceiling panels falling on guests as they rushed to the event hall’s main entrance, trying to get out. At least 93 people were killed.

Iraqi officials say an investigation into the fire is under way, while state media reported that arrest warrants had been issued for the owners of the wedding hall.

Attendees of the funeral expressed their distress and frustration towards local authorities.

More funerals are expected after other victims are identified.

Drone shot of funeral gathering
The community of Hamdaniya makes its way across a cemetery in the area. [Abdullah Rashid/Reuters]
Man holds up picture of funeral fire victim
A man holds up a photo of a fire victim as he walks with the procession. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
A large image of Jesus is raised above the crowd in the cemetery. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters]
Christian clerics lead crowd at funeral.
Cardinal Louis Sako leads a mass. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Man holds mourning woman who is collapsing
A man holds onto a grieving woman as she collapses during the procession. [Hadi Mizban/AP Photo]
Woman mourns a loved one by kissing their coffin, picture of little boy in front of it
A woman kisses the coffin of a loved one killed in the massive blaze that tore through the wedding party. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
Loved ones mourn loss, two women hold group picture of victim family
Relatives gather around the coffin of a loved one to say their final goodbyes. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
Mourners gather around a coffin
Families chanted prayers and hymns as they gathered around coffins. [Abdullah Rashid/Reuters]
Women in Christian graveyard
Funeral attendees watch the procession in the cemetery. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
Woman mourns over a coffin.
A woman cries and reaches out to touch the coffin of one of the wedding fire victims. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
Mourners at church
Attendees gather at the Grand Immaculate Church in Qaraqosh. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]
Mourners at church with photo frames of victims.
Funeral mass rites were held for numerous victims in the Grand Immaculate Church. [Zaid Al-Obeidi/AFP]