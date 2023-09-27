In Pictures

South Korea parades military hardware through the streets of Seoul

South Korean soldiers give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of Taekwondo. They are wearing white outfits with black belts.
South Korean soldiers show their taekwondo skills as the country marks Armed Forces Day [Kim Hong-ji/Pool via AP Photo]
South Korea has held its first army parade since 2013, with tanks, armoured vehicles and advanced missiles rolling through the streets of Seoul in a display of military might.

The parade took place amid worsening ties with nuclear-armed North Korea.

About 4,000 troops, including a few hundred soldiers from the United States, marched along a 2km (1.24 mile) route through the rain-soaked streets of central Seoul, cheered by umbrella-bearing crowds waving South Korean flags.

They were accompanied by military bands and 170 pieces of weaponry, including drones and cruise missiles.

Cho Kyu-bok, a 75-year-old resident of Goyang, northwest of Seoul, said he came to Gwanghwamun hours before the event to get a front-row view of the new weapons.

“Weapons like the unmanned drones show how much our country has developed,” Cho told the Reuters news agency.

Fewer troops and pieces of equipment were involved than originally planned because of the poor weather and a flight display by South Korean military aircraft, including US-made F-35 stealth fighters, was also cancelled.

The event comes as President Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative who took office last year, takes a more hawkish stance on North Korea, deepening security ties with the US and Japan, and making displays of weapons and military drills a cornerstone of his strategy to counter Pyongyang’s evolving weapons programmes.

Yoon began the day by reiterating that any aggression on the part of North Korea would be met with a swift response.

President Yoon Suk-yeol waving as he walks in the parade. There are officials and military officers with him.
In a speech to mark Armed Forces Day, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (centre) warned Pyongyang that any aggression would be met with a swift response [Yonhap via EPA]
Popele smiling, cheering and waving South Korean flags as a military vehicle moves past. It is raining and the spectators are holding umbrellas
Crowds turned out to see the military hardware despite the gloomy weather [Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters]
Military vehicles carrying rockets driving through Seoul as part of the parade.
The parade was a rare display of South Korea's military might [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
Military vehicles with drones mounted on the roof
Drones were included among the advanced weaponry [Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA]
A view of massed troops during the parade
Some 4,000 troops took part in the parade which followed a 2km (1.24 mile) route through central Seoul [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) personnel march in the parade They are carrying colourful flags.
The Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) personnel also joined the parade, which was once held every five years [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
A contingent of US troops from the 2nd Infantry Division's Stryker Brigade. They are marching behind their unit flag
Soldiers from the US's 2nd Infantry Division's Stryker Brigade took part in the parade. Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea [Yonhap via EPA]
Armoured vehicles on usually busy commercial streets in the heart of Seoul. There are office buildings in the background
Some 170 pieces of military equipment rumbled through the streets of central Seoul [Ahn Young-joon/AP]
Hyunmoo-3 vehicles join the military parade, They are seen through the trees.
Crowds saw Hyunmoo-3 vehicles. The Hyunmoo-3 is an advanced cruise missile [Anthony Wallace/AFP]
Soldiers in ceremonial uniform take part in the parade. They have white plumes in their hats.
The parade was scaled down because of the wet and gloomy weather [Kim Soo-hyeon/AP]
A marching band in red and white uniforms marches in the parade. The soldiers at the rear are playing the tuba
Military bands accompanied the troops and display of military hardware [Anthony Wallace/AFP]