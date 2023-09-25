In Pictures

Gallery|Migration

Dozens of migrants and refugees arrive at US-Mexico border

Migrants and refugees crossed the Rio Grande River to encounter an almost impassable wall of razor-sharp barbed wire.

Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
Maria Argentina (c), 32, from Honduras, reacts as she is handed her daughter, Natalie Virginia, after they crossed the Rio Grande River without her wheelchair to Eagle Pass, Texas. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Published On 25 Sep 2023

Dozens of migrants and refugees have arrived at the US-Mexico border, hoping to be allowed into the United States.

In Eagle Pass, Texas, migrants and refugees from countries including Honduras and Venezuela crossed the Rio Grande River that separates the US and Mexico to encounter an almost impassable wall of barbed wire.

“I’m happy because I’m one step away … but I’m sad because we can’t get through,” said Noe Zelaya, a Honduran who travelled to the border with his wife and two children, aged 12 and five.

“We couldn’t take the maras [gangs] any more,” Zelaya, who worked as a mechanic in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, said, referring to organised crime in his country. “That’s why we fled.”

The family crossed the river with water up to their chests, as did a couple of Venezuelans who arrived just as the sun was beating down on Eagle Pass.

“I feel sad because I thought it would be easier getting here,” said Juan Diaz, 28, who identified himself as a Venezuelan military defector fleeing his country’s political and economic crisis. “But my dream is to get here, so I’m going to fight.”

Thousands of people have arrived in recent days at various border points in Texas with few belongings, fleeing political regimes or in search of economic opportunities.

In August, the US reported 232,972 migrants and refugees reached its southern land border, an increase in recent months.

Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
Migrants and refugees from Venezuela climb over razor-sharp barbed wire fencing after crossing the Rio Grande River at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
A group of people holding hands as they cross the Rio Grande. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
Maria Argentina (back), 32, from Honduras, is helped by other people after leaving her wheelchair behind as she watches her daughter Natalie Virginia (front), two, cross ahead of her while attempting to cross the Rio Grande. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
A Venezuelan prays as he waits for a US border patrol agent to cut the barbed wire after he crossed the Rio Grande. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
A Venezuelan reaches the US after crossing the Rio Grande. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
Migrants and refugees from Venezuela climb over razor-sharp barbed wire. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
Wendy Pacheco (c), 24, from Mexico, holds her one-year-old daughter Olga next to Jesus Rodriguez (r) from Venezuela as they walk to a processing centre after entering Eagle Pass, Texas. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]
Dozens of migrants arrive at US-Mexico border
People wait to be processed by US Customs and Border Protection agents. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]