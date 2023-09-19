In Pictures

Photos: UN warns of disease outbreak in flood-ravaged Libya

Libya’s Centre for Combating Diseases says at least 150 people suffered diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water.

Libya Floods
The health minister from Libya's eastern government, Othman Abduljalil, said his ministry had begun a vaccination programme 'against diseases that usually occur after disasters such as this one'. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Published On 19 Sep 2023

Officials have warned that a disease outbreak in Libya’s northeast, where floods have killed thousands, could create “a second devastating crisis” as adults and children fell ill from contaminated water.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said it was particularly concerned about water contamination and the lack of sanitation after two dams collapsed during Storm Daniel, sending a wall of water gushing through the eastern city of Derna on September 11.

The death toll has varied, with government officials and aid agencies giving tallies ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000 dead.

Haider al-Saeih, head of Libya’s Centre for Combating Diseases, said at least 150 people, 55 of them children, suffered diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Derna.

The disaster has brought some rare unity to oil-rich Libya, which has been divided between rival administrations since 2014.

The opposing governments have both deployed humanitarian teams to the port city and other affected areas, but poor coordination, difficulty getting aid to the hardest-hit areas and the destruction of Derna’s infrastructure, including several bridges, have hampered their efforts.

Libya Floods
Construction workers build a bridge linking the eastern and western parts of Derna. [Muhammad J Elalwany/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
Libya’s Red Crescent has said at least 11,300 people have been killed, and some 10,000 are missing. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
After earlier reporting the same death toll, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is now citing far lower numbers, with about 4,000 people killed and 9,000 missing. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
A football ground is turned into a field hospital in Derna. [Muhammad J Elalwany/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
The health minister said at least 3,338 bodies had been identified and buried as of Monday night. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
He did not give a figure for how many bodies had been retrieved but previously tallied the figure at 2,000 on Thursday. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
Last week, Derna's mayor said the death toll could reach 20,000. [Muhammad J Elalwany/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
Divers look for flash flood victims in Derna. [Yousef Murad/AP Photo]
Libya Floods
Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna. [Muhammad J Elalwany/AP Photo]