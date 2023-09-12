Colombo, Sri Lanka – The Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match between India and Pakistan finally reached its conclusion on Monday night, more than 24 hours after it had begun, thanks to persistent rain in Colombo.

However, as the delays halted proceedings in the middle several times over the two days, the rain could not dampen the spirits of the few thousand fans present at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The match ended in a 228-run win for India, with star batter Virat Kohli leading the way with an unbeaten 122.

Despite their shockingly small number for an India-Pakistan cricket match, the fans kept the noise level high on both days.

Al Jazeera spoke to some fans about the rivalry, their favourite players, the tournament’s scheduling fiasco and all things cricket.