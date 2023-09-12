In Pictures

Gallery|Earthquakes

Photos: Survivors question rescue efforts after Morocco’s earthquake

The earthquake has put a heavy burden on the North African kingdom’s emergency services.

People transport supplies to their village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province
People transport supplies to their village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked in the mountainous area of Tizi-n-Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Published On 12 Sep 2023

Homeless, traumatised and in some cases feeling abandoned by the authorities, many survivors of Morocco’s powerful earthquake escaped death only to fear they were now on their own to stay alive.

The deadly earthquake has put a heavy burden on the North African kingdom’s emergency resources and some stranded in shattered communities are angry and shocked over what they say is a lack of an influx of aid.

“We feel abandoned here, no one has come to help us,” said 43-year-old Khadija Aitlkyd from among the ruins of her village of Missirat in a remote area high in the Atlas Mountains.

“Our houses have collapsed … where are we all going to live?” she asked amid the rubble of the tiny, remote settlement where the smell of death hung in the air.

Residents of the village of less than 100 people said the bodies of the 16 locals killed in the earthquake have been recovered, but their dead livestock under the stones and timber was starting to decompose.

The violent shaking that flattened whole villages has inflicted a toll that on Monday crossed 2,800 dead and almost as many injured.

Another survivor, Mohammed Bouaziz, saw his town Moulay Brahim south of Marrakesh hard hit in Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than six decades. About 20 residents were killed.

“We have received some help … but it’s not enough,” said the 29-year-old who is part of a local group trying to meet the needs of some 600 residents left homeless.

More than 48 hours after the earthquake hit, running water was restored in Moulay Brahim and families were sharing the bathrooms of the few homes still standing.

A woman walks in her village in the mountainous area in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
A woman walks in her village in the mountainous area of Tizi-n-Test in the Taroudant province. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Advertisement
Rubble litters damaged homes in Imoulas village in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
Rubble litter damaged homes in Imoulas village in the Taroudant province. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]
Workers rest at the site of rescue operations in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
Moroccan rescuers supported by newly arrived foreign teams on September 11 faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Moroccan rescuers carry a body out of the rubble in Talat N'Yacoub village of al-Haouz province in earthquake-hit Morocco
Moroccan rescuers carry a body out of the rubble in Talat N'Yaaqoub village of Al-Haouz province. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A Moroccan soldier comforts a man sitting on rubble in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
A Moroccan soldier comforts a man sitting on rubble in the mountainous area of Tizi-n-Test. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
A youth transports goods to his village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
A youth transports goods to his village on the back of a donkey as roads are blocked. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Advertisement
People wait as emergency personnel open a road to their village in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
People wait as emergency service personnel open a road to their village in the mountainous area of Tizi-n-Test. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Emergency personnel work on opening a road in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
Medics treat injured after Morocco's strongest-ever earthquake killed more than 2,800 people. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Emergency personnel continue rescue operations in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco
Emergency service personnel continue rescue operations in the mountainous areas. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
A man prays as he waits for emergency personnel to open a road to his village in the mountainous area of Tizi N'Test, in the Taroudant province
A man prays as he waits for emergency service personnel to open a road to his village in the mountainous area of Tizi-n-Test. [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Graphic content / A rescue worker search for suvivors in the rubble of earthquake-damaged houses in Talat-n-Ya'qoub, Al-Haouz province
A rescue worker searches for survivors in the rubble of earthquake-damaged houses in Talat N'Yaaqoub, Al-Haouz province. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
Rubble litters a hillside in the village of Amerzegan in the region of Ighli in earthquake-hit Morocco
Rubble on a hillside in Amerzegan village, Ighli, in earthquake-hit Morocco. [Fadel Senna/AFP]