In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Photos: More than 1,000 bodies recovered in Libyan city after floods

Authorities declare a state of extreme emergency, closing schools and stores and imposing a curfew.

Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
Destroyed vehicles and damaged buildings in the eastern city of Derna, about 290 kilometres (180 miles) east of Benghazi. [Press Office of Libyan Prime Minister / AFP]
Published On 12 Sep 2023

Officials in the eastern administration of Libya say at least 3,000 people had been killed by floods resulting from Storm Daniel, which broke through two dams on the Derna river.

Thousands more are missing, with estimates varying from 5,000 to 10,000 people, as a result of a wall of water that swept away entire neighbourhoods.

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more than 1,000,” Hichem Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee, told Reuters by phone.

“It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere,” he said, adding that he expects the final toll to be “really, really big”.

Libya is divided between east and west and public services have crumbled in more than a decade of power struggles.

After pummelling Greece last week, Storm Daniel swept in over the Mediterranean on Sunday, swamping roads and destroying buildings in Derna, and hitting other settlements along the coast, including Libya’s second-biggest city of Benghazi.

Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
People are stranded on a road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit the town of Shahhat, Libya. [Ali Al-Saadi/Reuters]
Advertisement
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
Floodwaters cover the area as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit al-Mukhaili, Libya. [Libya Al-Hadath/Reuters]
Flooding in Libya
People inspect damage in a flooded area in the eastern city of Derna. [The Press Office of Libyan Prime Minister/AFP]
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
A damaged van is seen on a road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit the town of Shahhat, Libya. [Ali Al-Saadi/Reuters]
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
An aerial view of people standing on a damaged road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat. [Ali Al-Saadi/Reuters]
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
Vehicles piled up along the side of a coastal road in the eastern city of Derna. [The Press Office of Libyan Prime Minister / AFP]
Advertisement
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
People stand on a damaged road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall flooded Shahhat. [Omar Jarhman/Reuters]
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
People and their cars are stranded on a damaged road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall flooded Shahhat. [Omar Jarhman/Reuters]
Flooding in Libya leaves 2,000 people feared dead and more missing after storm collapsed dams
The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says flooding that swept through the east of the North African nation may have left thousands dead. [Gobierno de Libia via AP]