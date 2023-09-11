In Pictures

Photos: Moroccans sleep on the streets, temporary shelters after earthquake

Many communities lack food, water, electricity and shelter, and residents are spending nights in the open in the High Atlas Mountains.

A family has breakfast in a tent after being displaced by the earthquake in the town of Amizmiz near Marrakesh. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Sep 2023

Survivors of Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in more than a century have struggled to find food, water and shelter as a desperate search for the missing continues in remote villages.

The disaster killed more than 2,100 people, a number that is expected to rise, The United Nations estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake.

Those left homeless or fearing more aftershocks slept outside on the streets of Marrakesh or under makeshift canopies in hard-hit Atlas Mountain towns like Moulay Brahim.

Both there and in Amizmiz, residents worried most about the damage in hard-to-reach communities. The worst destruction was in rural areas served only by unpaved roads that snake up the mountainous terrain and are now covered by fallen rocks.

The epicentre of the quake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz province, about 70km (44 miles) south of Marrakesh. The region is known for scenic villages and valleys tucked in the High Atlas Mountains.

A family packs belongings in a van to leave a damaged home in the town of Amizmiz. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Tents are set up to shelter people displaced by the earthquake as temperatures drop in the area. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
A girl inspects the damage caused by the earthquake in her town of Amizmiz. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Women cook inside a tent after they were displaced by the earthquake. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
People recover a washing machine from their home in the town of Amizmiz. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Towns and villages throughout Morocco's Atlas Mountains are mourning the dead and seeking aid after an earthquake caused destruction throughout the region late on September 8, 2023. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
An aftershock rattled Morocco on September 10, 2023, as people prayed for victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Women chat inside a tent after they were displaced by the earthquake. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
People carry some of their possessions as they leave town. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]
Moulay Taib El Mekky sits outside his home, which was damaged by the earthquake, in the old Medina of Marrakesh. [Rida Tabit/AP Photo]
People shelter in tents after their homes were damaged by the earthquake Amizmiz. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo]