In Pictures

News|Imran Khan

Photos: Pakistan’s Imran Khan arrested after court convicts him

Police officers prepare to take position outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police officers take positions outside the residence of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday [KM Chaudary/AP]
Published On 5 Aug 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at his home in Lahore on Saturday after a court found him guilty of corruption and sentenced him to three years in jail.

The former international cricket star had long warned he would be arrested to prevent him from participating in elections due to be held before the end of the year.

Anyone convicted of a criminal offence is usually disqualified from contesting elections or holding office in Pakistan.

Khan, 70, has faced a slew of court cases for charges he has said are politically motivated since being removed from power in a vote of no confidence last year, and he was not present when he was sentenced on Saturday.

In May, he was arrested and briefly detained in Islamabad for the same case, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.

In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI was targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the media.

Images of Khan, or even mentions of him by name, are prohibited from being broadcast on TV channels, but he remains wildly popular, and last month a debut video to his personal TikTok account racked up more than 135 million views and 4.5 million likes within 36 hours.

After he was taken away by police on Saturday, a video statement Khan made before his arrest was posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account, with him calling for his supporters to protest.

“My fellow Pakistanis, they will have arrested me and I’ll be in jail by the time this message reaches you. I have just one request and appeal, that you are not to sit silently at home,” he said.

“This is a war for justice, for your rights, for your freedom … chains don’t just fall off, they have to be broken. You must continue peaceful protest until you get your rights.”

Khan’s jailing will do little to calm the economic and political unrest that has roiled the nation for the past 18 months.

Pakistan police stand outside the house of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan after his arrest in Lahore
Pakistani police stand outside the house of former prime minister Imran Khan after his arrest in Lahore on Saturday. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Advertisement
Lawyers and supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans against Khan's arrest outside his residence in Lahore on August 5, 2023. - Khan was found guilty of graft on August 5 and sentenced to three years in jail, state TV said, in a case involving gifts he received while premier
Lawyers and supporters of Khan shout slogans against his arrest outside his residence. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Police personnel arrest a supporter of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan,
Police personnel arrest a supporter of Khan during a protest in Lahore. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Police officers stand guard outside the residence of Pakistan's former Prime Minister
Police officers stand guard outside Khan's Lahore residence on Saturday. [KM Chaudary/AP]
Pakistani police leave the home of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan
Pakistani police leave Khan's home after his arrest. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan
Supporters of Khan shout anti-government slogans during a protest outside the press club in Quetta on Saturday. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Advertisement
Police officer detains a supporter
Police detain a supporter who had gathered with other protesters following Khan's arrest. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Police officer detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police detain a supporter of Khan in Lahore. [KM Chaudary/AP]
Lawyers, and media gather in front of District Judicial Complex Islamabad
Lawyers and members of the media gather in front of the District Judicial Complex in Islamabad. [WK Yousafzai/AP]
A police officer in plain clothes,
A police officer in plain clothes detains a supporter during protests against the arrest of Khan in Karachi, Pakistan. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Supporter chant slogans as they gather for a protest following the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Supporters chant slogans as they gather for a demonstration following the arrest of Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, covers herself with his PTI party flag
A supporter of Khan covers herself with his PTI party flag outside Zaman Park in Lahore. [KM Chaudary/AP]