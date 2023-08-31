In Pictures

Photos: Rare super blue moon rises and lights up skies worldwide

The next blue supermoon is not until 2037. But another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September.

The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month
The blue supermoon, the second full moon of a calendar month, rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Published On 31 Aug 2023

A rare blue supermoon – the closest full moon of the year – dazzled stargazers around the world on Wednesday night.

supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. It was the second full moon of August, thus the blue label – “blue moon” is the term applied when a full moon is seen twice in a single month.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where the skies were clear.

The last time two full supermoons were seen in the same month was in 2018.

The next blue supermoon is not until 2037, but another regular supermoon is on the horizon at the end of September and will be the last one this year.

People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon
People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Portugal. [Armando Franca/AP]
The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises over Havana
The super blue moon is seen over Havana, Cuba. [Yamil Lage/AFP]
A view shows a full moon known as the 'Blue Moon' over de city of Porto Alegres, Rio Grande
A view shows a full moon over de city of Porto Alegres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
he August Super Blue Moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral
The August super blue moon sets behind a historical building and the St Basil's Cathedral, right, as people walk in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]
A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay
The supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay. [Matilde Campodonico/AP]
The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Spain
The blue moon is seen behind a small village of Ujue, northern Spain. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP]
An aircraft flies over London and in front of the the super moon
An aircraft flies over London and infront of the the supermoon. [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
The "Blue Supermoon", the second full moon of a calendar month, rises behind the landmark monument 'The Victor'
The supermoon rises behind the landmark monument 'The Victor' in Belgrade. [Andrej Isakovic/AFP]
The supermoon rises in the sky of Gaza City
The rare blue super moon is seen in the sky of Gaza City. [Adel Hana/AP]
A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome
The supermoon seen over the Colosseum in Rome. [Gregorio Borgia/AP]