Photos: Protests across Pakistan against high electricity bills

Prices for electricity have doubled in the past year while rates for fuel have gone up by more than 150 percent.

People burn their electricity bills during a protest against excessive billing in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Arshad Arbab/EPA]
Published On 30 Aug 2023

Protests against high electricity bills in Pakistan have grown after the government refused to slash energy prices without a nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A massive increase in the price of electricity triggered protests across major cities last week, with people burning utility bills, blocking highways and attacking power companies’ offices.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has promised relief, but on Tuesday, his cabinet said slashing the bills would jeopardise a massive IMF loan.

The global lender had put Pakistan under tough conditions to end energy subsidies and meet revenue targets for a $3bn loan in July aimed at reviving the nuclear-armed nation’s crumbling economy.

The government’s inaction prompted more people to join rallies and protests all over the country, including in the capital Islamabad.

“We are drowned in the flood of inflation. These bills are unbearable. If I pay the bill this month, I can not feed my three kids,” said Noorul Amin, a taxi driver.

Mohamed Karamat, a barber, received a bill of 60,000 Pakistani rupees (around $200) for August, which he said was beyond his means to pay.

People carry placards and shout slogans against rising electricity bills during a protest against inflation in Hyderabad. [Nadeem Khawar/EPA]
Traders shout slogans as they hold their electricity bills during a protest against the surge in petrol and electricity prices in front of the Quetta Press Club. [Banaras Khan/AFP]
On a street in Karachi, traders shout slogans during a protest against high petrol and electricity prices. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
People set electricity bills on fire during a protest in Quetta [Banaras Khan/AFP]
Protests against inflated electricity bills have erupted in several cities across Pakistan. [Nadeem Khawar/EPA]
Supporters of the Awami National Party (ANP) shout slogans against rising electricity bills during a protest against inflation in Peshawar. [Bilawal Arbab/EPA]
A trader sets electricity bills on fire during a protest against the surge in petrol and electricity prices in Karachi. [Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]
People struggling to make ends meet have been hit hard by high electricity bills, and the government's failure to reduce prices and additional taxes is a major issue. [Rehan Khan/EPA]