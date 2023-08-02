In Pictures

Sturgeon moon: How August supermoon was seen around the world

The ‘sturgeon moon’ rose and delighted sky-watchers ahead of another supermoon on August 30.

A family stand with the full moon known as the "Sturgeon Moon" in the background, in Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain
A family stand with the full moon in the background in Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. [Borja Suarez/Reuters]
The first of two supermoons this August has graced the world’s skies.

supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the August full moon is traditionally known as the “sturgeon moon” because of the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes in August hundreds of years ago.

Tuesday’s supermoon will be followed by another on the night of August 30. Because it will be the second full moon in the same month, it will be what is called a “blue moon”.

The last time two full supermoons were seen in the same month was in 2018. They are not expected to happen again until 2037.

This year’s first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. The two in August will be closer than either of those.

The Sturgeon Supermoon rises behind the steeple of St Paul's Anglican Pro-Cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta
The first of August's supermoons rises behind the steeple of St Paul's Anglican Pro-Cathedral and the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Malta's capital, Valletta. [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]
The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
The supermoon is seen behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023
Occupants of a cable car moving towards the San Agustin neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, have an unobstructed view of the superrmoon. [Matias Delacroix/AP]
The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday. A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City, the United States. [Seth Wenig/AP]
A supermoon, also known as a Sturgeon moon rises over Jerusalem
The supermoon as it was seen over Jerusalem. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
The full Sturgeon Moon rises over the smoking Fire Mountain volcano from the mini golf course of Midway Speedway Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
The sight over the smoking, man-made Fire Mountain volcano at the Fire Mountain Mini Golf course in Rehoboth Beach in the US state of Delaware. [Leah Millis/Reuters]
The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey
The supermoon rises in the sky as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP]