Photos: Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires from football at 45

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon cheers supporters
Gianluigi Buffon cheers supporters before the Italian Serie A football match UC Sampdoria vs Juventus FC at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, on December 18, 2019 [File: Luca Zennaro/EPA]
Published On 2 Aug 2023

At age 45 and after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy, a long list of trophies with Juventus and many years when he was considered among the best goalkeepers in football, Gianluigi Buffon has announced his retirement.

Buffon had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday next to a video of his career highlights.

The pinnacle of Buffon’s career came during the 2006 World Cup, when he conceded only two goals during the seven matches of the Azzurri’s run to the trophy. Neither of those two goals were scored by opponents during open play. One was an own-goal by teammate Cristian Zaccardo and the other was a penalty kick by Zinedine Zidane during the final.

“I experienced Buffon for 25 years, first with Juve and then on the national team — his greatness as a player and as a man,” former coach Marcello Lippi said, adding that he thought Buffon should take a job with the national team.

At Juventus, Buffon was the backbone behind 10 Serie A titles and stayed with the club even after the 2006 “Calciopoli” scandal that saw the team relegated to Serie B. He helped the Bianconeri win the second division a year after the World Cup title.

“A legend hangs up his gloves today,” Juventus tweeted. “Your saves, your smiles, and your character will be forever remembered. Thank you, and congrats on an incredible career.”

Buffon and Juventus also had two Serie A titles taken away due to the “Calciopoli” match-fixing scandal.

The only big title missing from Buffon’s career was the Champions League, having lost three finals with Juventus — to AC Milan in 2003, to Barcelona in 2015 and to Real Madrid in 2017.

Buffon left Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 only to return to the Turin club a year later as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny. He then made a sentimental return to Parma in 2021.

“Over the course of his illustrious career, which has no equals, Gigi showed an unrivalled ability, determination and passion on and off the field,” Parma President Kyle Krause said. “Parma will always be your home.”

Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon showing back in jersey.
Gianluigi Buffon during an international friendly between Italy and Argentina in March 2018. [File: Phil Noble /Reuters]
uventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, left, and coach Fabio Capello
Buffon, left, and coach Fabio Capello stand next to the trophy after their team clinched the Serie A football title, at the San Nicola stadium in Bari, Italy, on May 14, 2006. [File: Antonio Calann/AP Photo]
Parma's goalie Gianluigi Buffon prepares to block a penalty kicked by Inter's Ronaldo
Buffon prepares to block a penalty kicked by Inter's Ronaldo during their Italian League match on March 8, 1998. [File: Claudio Miano/AP Photo]
Gianluigi Buffon, goalkeeper of the Italian national soccer team, stretches for a ball
Buffon stretches for a ball during training with the Italian national team in Stuttgart, Germany, on August 19, 2003. [File: Daniel Maurer/AP Photo]
Italian football players Fabio Cannavaro (R) and Gianluigi Buffon (L) celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup
Italian football players Fabio Cannavaro, right, and Buffon, left, celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup at the Circo Massimo on July 10, 2006 in Rome. [File: Franco Origlia/Getty Images]
Pope Francis welcomes Gianluigi Buffon of Italy
Pope Francis welcomes Buffon during a private audience at The Vatican on August 13, 2013. [File: Claudio Villa/Getty Images]
Gianluigi Buffon with fans before the match
Juventus's Buffon with fans before a match. [File: Massimo Pinca/Reuters]
Gianluigi Buffon is tossed up by teammates after winning the Coppa Italia
Buffon is tossed up by teammates after winning the Coppa Italia in 2021. [File: Alberto Lingria/Reuters]
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon kisses the World Cup trophy
Buffon kisses the World Cup trophy after defeating France in a career defining 5-3 penalty shootout victory during the final of the football World Cup between Italy and France, on July 9, 2006. [File: Thomas Kienzl/AP Photo]