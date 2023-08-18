In Pictures

Residents flee blazes in Western Canada as record fire season continues

Evacuations ordered in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia as country reels from worst fire season on record.

This image shows a wildfire burning in British Columbia, Canada
This August 17, 2023, aerial image from the British Columbia Wildfire Service shows smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire, about 10km (6 miles) northwest of West Kelowna. [BC Wildfire Service/Handout via AFP]
Published On 18 Aug 2023

Firefighting crews are battling massive wildfires in parts of Western Canada, where thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate out of the path of the advancing flames.

Authorities in the Northwest Territories issued a state of emergency this week as more than 230 wildfires burned across the sprawling territory, including a major fire that is approaching its capital and largest city, Yellowknife.

Officials have ordered the city’s 20,000 residents to evacuate by noon (18:00 GMT) on Friday. Thousands have fled, driving hundreds of kilometres to safety or waiting in long lines for emergency flights.

At the Big River Service Station about 300km (185 miles) south of Yellowknife, a line of vehicles waiting for fuel was “phenomenal”, employee Linda Croft said. “You can’t see the end of it.”

Resident Angela Canning packed up her camper with important documents, family keepsakes and basic necessities as she prepared to leave with her two dogs while her husband stayed behind as an essential worker.

“I’m really anxious, and I’m scared. I’m emotional. … I’m in shock,” Canning said. “I don’t know what I’m coming home to or if I’m coming home. There’s just so much unknown here.”

More than 1,000 wildfires are burning across Canada, according to an interagency fire tracker, as the country continues to reel from a record fire season.

Of those, 236 were active in the Northwest Territories while another 372 were burning in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province.

A state of emergency was declared early on Friday in Kelowna, a British Columbia city about 400km (249 miles) northeast of Vancouver, and some residents were told to leave. Some of the hills around the city blazed in the predawn light.

“Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice,” the city said in a statement, adding that people should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time.

The evacuation orders were issued after wildfires that were discovered on Tuesday jumped Lake Okanagan, sparking spot wildfires in Kelowna.

British Columbia is under the threat of dry lightning igniting more blazes in its sun-baked forests. The province has suffered unusually intense fires this year, and officials are warning residents to prepare for extreme conditions.

The province warned that the next day or two could be the most challenging from a fire perspective this year.

People wait in line at the airport in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, to evacuate from wildfires
People wait in line at the airport on August 17, 2023, as they prepare to be evacuated from wildfires threatening the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories, Yellowknife. [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
A pink sky is seen as wildfires threaten Yellowknife, Canada
A pink sky is seen over Yellowknife on August 17, 2023, as wildfires threaten the city. [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
A general view of the wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
The wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video taken on August 17, 2023. [George Solowan/via Reuters]
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia
Smoke rises from the wildfire in Kelowna on August 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. [Bonita Kay Summers/via Reuters]
Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire in Yellowknife
Yellowknife residents leave the city on August 16, 2023, via Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire. [Pat Kane/Reuters]
People line up outside a school to register to be evacuated, in Yellowknife, Canada
People line up outside a school to register to be evacuated from Yellowknife on August 17, 2023. [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
A warrant officer updates people waiting in a school gym to evacuate by plane from Yellowknife, Canada
Warrant Officer Mike Albright updates people waiting in a school gym who registered to be evacuated by plane from Yellowknife on August 17, 2023. [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]
A road sign provides updates on traffic conditions on the only highway in or out of Yellowknife after a state of emergency was declared due to the proximity of a wildfire in Yellowknife
A road sign provides updates on traffic conditions on the only highway in or out of Yellowknife after a state of emergency was declared due to a wildfire on August 16, 2023. [Pat Kane/Reuters]