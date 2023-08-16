In Pictures

Hundreds evacuated in India’s Himalayan state amid monsoon mayhem

Rain and landslides kill at least 60 people as more than 800 people evacuated from low-lying areas of Himachal Pradesh state.

National Disaster Response Force personnel search for victims at the site of a landslide after a temple collapsed due to heavy rains in Shimla. [AFP]
Published On 16 Aug 2023

Hundreds of people have been evacuated and rescuers continue searching for people feared missing in floods and landslides that have killed at least 60 in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, including 11 who died in the collapse of a popular temple.

“More than 800 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas of Kangra near the Pong Dam as their villages became inaccessible due to the elevated water level in the dam reservoir,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

“Evacuation operation is still on as more people are being evacuated,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern Himalayan state.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Thousands of people have been stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks.

“The suffering of those affected cannot be relieved with money, but the government will provide all possible help to them in this hour of distress,” Sukhu, the chief minister, said on Tuesday.

At least 11 people died when a landslide triggered the collapse of a popular temple for the Hindu deity Shiva in state capital Shimla.

Elsewhere in the state, railway lines were seen dangling in midair after the ground beneath them was washed away.

Sukhu said the disaster was the worst to hit Himachal Pradesh in the past 50 years. Tuesday’s annual celebrations of Independence Day, marking the end of British colonial rule, were scaled down to concentrate on rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the Red Fort in New Delhi for his Independence Day address, said that recent natural disasters had caused “unimaginable troubles” for families across the country.

“I express my sympathies towards all of them and I assure them that state and central governments will work together,” he told the crowd.

At least 13 more people have also been killed since Friday in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue teams there raced to remove debris after people were feared buried when heavy rainfall triggered landslides.

Five people were buried when a landslide hit a resort near the popular yoga retreat of Rishikesh on the banks of the river Ganges.

Nearly 350 roads around Uttarakhand had been closed to traffic, according to state disaster bulletins.

Several riverside towns and villages in both states were at risk of flash floods from the heavy rain forecast.

The monsoon brings South Asia about 80 percent of its annual rainfall and is vital for both agriculture and the livelihoods of millions. But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods.

Days of relentless monsoon rains killed at least 90 people last month, while the capital, New Delhi, saw the Yamuna River, which snakes past the megacity, record its highest levels since 1978.

Forecasters expect heavy rains to continue across the Indian Himalayas until at least Friday.

A view shows debris after a landslide following torrential rain in Mandi in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 14, 2023
A view of debris after a landslide following torrential rain in Mandi in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. [Reuters]
Security personnel and villagers gather around the bodies of victims who died in a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. [AFP]
People walk in the rain next to a highway expansion site where heavy rains have disrupted operations and blocked part of the existing road in Dharamshala, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region
People walk in the rain next to a highway expansion site where heavy rains have disrupted operations and blocked part of the existing road in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. [Ashwini Bhatia/AP Photo]
Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. [Pradeep Kumar/AP Photo]
A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla. [Pradeep Kumar/AP Photo]
Villagers gather at the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. [AFP]
Rescuers search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla. [Pradeep Kumar/AP Photo]