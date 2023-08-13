In Pictures

A bit of splashy summer fun for Gaza’s amputee children

The kids at al-Qudra summer camp in Gaza bonded with each other as they splashed away the summer heat.

Eight-year-old Anas al-Sharif from Rafah giggles as he comes out of the pool. He was born with a congenital deformity of his upper and lower limbs which make it hard for him to manoeuvre in deeper water. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 13 Aug 2023

The children gathered at the al-Qudra summer camp in Gaza splashed happily in the pool, relieving some of the summer heat and connecting with each other as only children know how.

It was also a good break from their usual routine of doctors, therapists and measurements – all of the children are amputees or have congenital limb loss.

This is the fourth summer that they’ve been able to come to al-Qudra, which has been set up specifically to cater to their needs by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

The 120 children attending had a full schedule of physical activities planned for them and were fully supported in terms of medical, social and psychological support they need.

According to Hadil al-Saqqa, the PCRF’s programme coordinator for amputee children, the summer camp aims to strengthen and bolster the mental and physical health of amputee children and show that they are able to enjoy recreational activities when given the right support.

“Our message is that children with amputated limbs are part of Palestinian society, and they need spaces and activities tailored to them in order to make them feel included,” al-Saqqa said.

The programme offers other support to amputee children, including flying some overseas for prosthetic fittings, arranging required surgeries and providing social and individual support.

The programme does not differentiate between those who lost limbs as a result of wars, birth defects or accidents. In recent years, increased Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip have resulted in more amputees.

According to PCRF, 20 children became amputees when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian protestors in 2019.

“Children with amputated limbs are a small neglected sector, so we try to be inclusive [and offer] activities like water sports, arts and field trips to places like archaeological sites in the Gaza Strip,” al-Saqqa said.

“This gives them confidence and builds their character. It also strengthens their relationships with each other, which will help them in facing hardships.”

child amputees in Gaza
The camp was set up for fun and connecting with each other, splashing around with floaties was the way to go. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Muhammad al-Sharif, 14, is Anas's brother and was born with a similar condition in his lower limbs. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Some of the chlidren were more adventurous than others, but everyone enjoyed themselves. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Friends Sherif al-Namla and Muhammad Rayan support each other as they walk into the pool. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Ahmed al-Ashram did not let his amputated arm get in the way of some summer fun. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Juri Abu Taima, 8, played happily all day in a pink suit and black-and-white floatie. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
There were games and activities outside the pool as well, for the older kids at the camp. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Fifteen-year-old Wael Salhieh discovered, and thoroughly enjoyed, a stream of water pouring into the pool. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Obeida al-Kahlout is helped gently from the swimming pool by the lifeguards as a camp counselor looks on. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
The water level was kept low enough for the children to be able to move around easily, but that did not diminish their enjoyment. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Bahaa Ayesh, 23, stands at the pool's edge, keeping a watchful eye on the children playing in it. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
Lifeguards organised some games for the kids, in addition to keeping a careful eye on everyone's safety. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
child amputees in Gaza
A total of 120 amputee children and young people from Gaza attended the summer camp. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]