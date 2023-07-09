In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Photos: Several dead as heavy rainfall lashes northern India

India’s meteorological department has forecast more rain across large parts of northern India in coming days.

INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A man rides his cycle rickshaw with a passenger through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Published On 9 Jul 2023

At least 15 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains that battered northern India, with New Delhi receiving the most rainfall in decades, reports and officials said Sunday.

Roads in several parts of the capital were submerged in knee-deep water as it was inundated with 153mm of rain, the highest precipitation in a single day in July in 40 years.

With at least another day of heavy rain forecast, authorities have ordered schools shut in New Delhi on Monday.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported Sunday that 15 people had been killed in the past 24 hours in six northern Indian states.

Hill states were the worst affected, leaving six dead in Himachal Pradesh alone where landslides blocked about 700 roads, said Omkar Sharma, a disaster management official.

India’s meteorological department has forecast more rain across large parts of northern India in coming days.

Official data shows monsoon rains across the country in the first week of July have already produced about two percent more rainfall than normal.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as death and destruction due to flooding and landslides.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists say climate change is making the monsoons stronger and more erratic.

INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
Children play on a flooded street after heavy rains. In 2022, floods in India and Bangladesh left more than a dozen dead and millions homeless. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Advertisement
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
People walk through a flooded street after heavy rains. Annual monsoon rains hit the region from June to September. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A food delivery person wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season, but often cause extensive damage. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
The pattern of monsoons has been shifting since the 1950s, with longer dry spells interspersed with heavy rain, according to Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
People sit on a police barricade as they wait for a bus on a flooded road after heavy rains. Scientists say climate change is a factor behind the erratic rains. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A man takes cover under a plastic bag during heavy rainfall in New Delhi. Millions of Indian farmers plant summer crops mainly in the monsoon months of June and July. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Advertisement
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A man on his motorbike wades through a flooded street after heavy rains. Fuel demand in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A man pushes his rickshaw in a flooded street after heavy rains. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
INDIA-MONSOON-RAIN
A person wades through a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. Official data shows monsoon rains across the country in the first week of July have already produced about two percent more rainfall than normal. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]