In Pictures

News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: The wreckage Israel left behind in Jenin refugee camp

Al Jazeera visited the camp after Israeli forces pulled out and documented the damage.

Palestine
Israel has focused its military efforts on the Jenin refugee camp in an attempt to crack down on growing Palestinian resistance there. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
By Zena Al Tahhan
Published On 6 Jul 2023

Jenin, occupied West Bank – Late on July 2, Israeli forces launched a large-scale aerial and ground offensive on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

It was the largest attack on the camp in two decades, and was part of Israel’s campaign over the past two years to clamp down on re-emerging Palestinian armed resistance in the camp.

Twelve Palestinians, including three children, were killed by Israeli forces during the two-day assault, while 120 others were injured, including 20 who remain in critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 3,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and seek shelter outside the camp, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

An estimated 150 armoured vehicles and about 1,000 soldiers from elite special forces, including the military, general intelligence, police and border police, took part in the operation, which the Israelis deemed a success.

Roads were destroyed and dozens of homes, cars and other Palestinian property were demolished in the camp, while many residents told Al Jazeera that the army used their homes as military bases, and caused heavy damage to their furniture and belongings.

Maryam Jumaa al-Saadi, a 37-year-old mother of five, said Israeli forces drilled a hole into her wall and positioned their snipers there. She and her family were forced to leave on the first day of the assault when Israeli forces called through loudspeakers informing the residents of her neighbourhood that they were going to drop missiles.

When she returned, she found the inside of her house wrecked. “There are bullets all over our floor. They entered our home and ruined everything; they broke all our windows and doors. We were very afraid – especially the children,” she told Al Jazeera from the camp. “All this damage is just out of spite for the camp.”

Al Jazeera visited the Jenin refugee camp the morning after Israeli forces pulled out and documented the wreckage inside peoples’ homes and on the streets.

Palestine
Israeli forces caused widespread destruction to roads, homes and cars during the three-day, July 2-4 assault. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Palestine
The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry said Israel had targeted 'defenceless civilians, including ... ambulances, crews, and health centres, depriving them of treating the wounded, targeting mosques and homes, and destroying infrastructure'. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Palestine
The attack on the camp is considered the largest in more than two decades. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Palestine
Over the past two years, the Jenin refugee camp has re-emerged as a focal point for Palestinian armed resistance to Israeli occupation. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Palestine
The phenomenon of a growth in armed groups emerged on the heels of a mass popular outburst of Palestinian resistance in May 2021. It began in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and led to Israel’s war with armed groups in Gaza. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Palestine
In Jenin, Israel has attempted to crush a cross-factional armed group, which announced itself to the public in September 2021 and is known as the Jenin Brigades. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Jenin raid July 2023
Despite Israel's claims of its efforts being focused on targeting fighters, a large number of Palestinian homes in the camp were wrecked during the assault. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Palestine
The assault revived memories from 2002, when another large-scale raid and confrontations turned Jenin into a symbol of resistance. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Jenin raid July 2023
In April 2002, during the second mass Palestinian uprising (Intifada), Israeli forces backed by fighter jets invaded the camp with more than 150 armoured tanks and bulldozers. A battle with resistance fighters ensued over more than 10 days, in which at least 52 Palestinian civilians and fighters, and 23 Israeli soldiers, were killed. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]