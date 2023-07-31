In Pictures

Supporters of Nigerien military government take to the streets

France has said anyone who attacks its nationals, army or diplomats in the country would see an immediate response.

Protesters wave Nigerien and Russian flags
Protesters wave Nigerien and Russian flags as they gather during a rally in support of Niger's military leaders in Niamey on July 30 2023. [AFP]
Thousands of supporters of the military leaders that took over Niger in a coup this week marched through the streets of the capital, denouncing the country’s former colonial power and lighting a door at the French embassy ablaze before the army broke up the crowd.

Black smoke could be seen on Sunday across the city from the burning of the door, which was captured on video by The Associated Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated. Anyone who attacked French nationals, the army, diplomats and French authorities would see an immediate response, he said.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, had been seen as the West’s last reliable partner in battling jihadists in Africa’s Sahel region. France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens. The United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria, the West African bloc known as ECOWAS said that it was suspending relations with Niger, and authorised the use of force if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within a week. The African Union has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the military government in Niger to reinstall the democratically elected government.

Bazoum was elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

Members of Niger’s military announced on Wednesday that they had deposed Bazoum, and on Friday named General Abdourahmane Tchiani – also known as Omar Tchiani – as the country’s new leader, adding Niger to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region.

Niger has the most at stake of any country in the Sahel if it turns away from the West, given the millions of dollars of military assistance it has received from abroad.

The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc has unsuccessfully tried to restore democracies in nations where the military took power in recent years. Four nations are run by military regimes in West and Central Africa, where there have been nine successful or attempted coups since 2020.

If ECOWAS imposes economic sanctions on Niger, which is what typically happens during coups, it could have a deep impact on Nigeriens, who live in the third poorest country in the world according to the latest UN data

Protesters gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey
Protesters gather in front of the French embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's military leaders in Niamey. [AFP]
Supporters wave Nigerien's flags as they rally in support of Niger's junta
Supporters wave Nigerien flags as they rally in support of Niger's military leaders in front of the National Assembly in Niamey. [AFP]
Protesters gather in front of the French Embassy
Protesters gather in front of the French embassy in Niamey during a demonstration on July 30, 2023. [AFP]
Supporters wave Russian flags and placards as they rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey.
Supporters wave Russian flags and placards as they rally in support of Niger's military leaders in Niamey. [AFP]
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani,
Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani, pictured, in Niamey. [Sam Mednick/AP Photo]
Pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy
Pro-military demonstrators gather outside the French embassy and try to set it on fire before being dispersed by Nigerien security forces in Niamey. [Souleymane Ag Anara/Reuters]
Nigeriens participate in a march
A man holds a sign saying reading: 'Down with France, long live Putin', in Niamey. [Sam Mednick/AP Photo]
Protesters stomp over a sign taken from the French Embassy
Protesters stomp over a sign taken from the French embassy in Niamey during a demonstration following the rally on July 30, 2023. [AFP]