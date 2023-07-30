In Pictures

Clashes in Bangladesh between police and opposition supporters

The violence broke out as the opposition party organised sit-in protests at all the entry points to Dhaka.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party workers, ruling Awami League (AL) supporters and the police clash at Matuail area in Dhaka. [Monirul Alam/EPA]
Published On 30 Jul 2023

Police in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday clashed with supporters of the main opposition party, which said many of its activists were injured during anti-government protests in parts of Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election, which is expected to be held by early January.

The BNP and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and the party has been protesting over who should oversee the next general election.

On Saturday, hundreds of workers of Zia’s party attempted to block several entry points to Dhaka while police used tear gas and batons to disperse them. The BNP workers retaliated by throwing pieces of brick and attacking police vehicles with sticks, police said.

On Friday, the BNP announced the sit-in protest at all the entrances of Dhaka, and supporters of the ruling Awami League party also took to the streets.

Faruk Hossain, a spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said officers arrested at least 90 opposition workers during the five-hour protest in parts of the city and 20 police were injured in clashes with the protesters.

Zia’s party said later in the evening that more than 100 opposition workers were injured. The party also said at least 124 of its members were arrested by police.

Police said two senior leaders were detained briefly, but were later released.

Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

But Zia’s party and its allies accuse Hasina of vote rigging in 2018 and say she must step down to allow the installation of a non-party caretaker government to ensure a free and fair vote.

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations have urged the sides to demonstrate restraint and work towards holding a credible election.

A vandalised public bus after protesters set it on fire in Shonir Akhra area. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Police hit a man during sit-in rallies at the main entry points of the capital. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
The BNP said dozens of its supporters were injured. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Police said at least 20 officers were hurt in the clashes. [Monirul Alam/EPA]
BNP workers take part in a rally in Dhaka to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a general election under a neutral caretaker government. [Munir uz Zaman/AFP]
Protesters blocking a highway entering Bangladesh's capital attack a police vehicle. [Munir uz Zaman/AFP]
An injured man is being taken to hospital amid clashes between Bangladesh BNP workers, ruling Awami League supporters and the police at Matuail area in Dhaka. [Monirul Alam/EPA]
Awami League supporters surround an unidentified man during clashes. [Monirul Alam/EPA]