Photos: Israel’s deadly air raids on Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces have launched air raids in the occupied West Bank for a second time in less than two weeks, killing at least five Palestinians and wounding dozens.

An Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank on Monday said four people were killed in the Jenin refugee camp and a Palestinian man was shot dead in Ramallah.

The camp is a densely packed area that houses around 14,000 people in less than half a square kilometre.

“What is going on in the refugee camp is real war,” said Palestinian ambulance driver Khaled Alahmad. “There were strikes from the sky targeting the camp. Every time we drive in with around five to seven ambulances and we come back full with injured people.”

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 185 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to their health ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.