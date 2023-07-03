In Pictures

Photos: Israel’s deadly air raids on Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces attack camp in occupied West Bank for a second time in less than two weeks, killing at least five Palestinians and wounding dozens.

Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
The Palestinian health ministry said the raids killed at least five people and wounded 27, with several of them in critical condition. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Published On 3 Jul 2023

Israeli forces have launched air raids in the occupied West Bank for a second time in less than two weeks, killing at least five Palestinians and wounding dozens.

An Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank on Monday said four people were killed in the Jenin refugee camp and a Palestinian man was shot dead in Ramallah.

The camp is a densely packed area that houses around 14,000 people in less than half a square kilometre.

“What is going on in the refugee camp is real war,” said Palestinian ambulance driver Khaled Alahmad. “There were strikes from the sky targeting the camp. Every time we drive in with around five to seven ambulances and we come back full with injured people.”

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 185 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to their health ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
The Israeli attacks set off a gun battle that lasted into Monday morning, with the sounds of explosives and drones continuing to be heard across Jenin hours after the raid. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
Residents said Israel launched at least 10 air attacks in Jenin early on Monday, sending smoke billowing from the wreckage of buildings. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
The attacks came amid escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, including the first Israeli drone assault in the area since 2006, increasing military raids on Jenin and northern Palestinian territories and settler attacks in Palestinian villages. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Ramallah, said the Israeli military also announced the arrest of several “wanted Palestinians and the seizure of explosive devices”. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
At least 185 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in the conflict this year, according to official sources from both sides. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
The recent unrest has prompted global concerns, with the United Nations human rights chief condemning Israel’s use of heavy weaponry, including drones and helicopter gunships, in the West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
Journalists cover the drone attacks in Jenin refugee camp. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
At least 27 Palestinians were injured, including eight in critical condition. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
Israel launches air attacks on Jenin
Until last month, when Israel carried out a strike on June 21 near Jenin, the Israeli military had not used drone strikes in the West Bank since 2006. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]