In Pictures

Gallery|Weather

Typhoon Doksuri displaces thousands in northern Philippines

Nearly 16,000 people displaced as ferocious storm floods low-lying villages and knocks out electricity.

typhoon
A police officer checks a landslide caused by Typhoon Doksuri in a residential area in Baguio City, northern Philippines. [AP Photo]
Published On 26 Jul 2023

Typhoon Doksuri has lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain, displacing nearly 16,000 villagers as it blew tin roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying settlements and knocked out power.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on Wednesday after the storm slammed into Fuga Island off Aparri town in Cagayan province, where 15,843 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages. Schools and workplaces were shut down as a precaution as Doksuri approached. Thousands of people in other northern provinces were also displaced by the typhoon, which has a 700-kilometre-wide (435-mile-wide) band of wind and rain.

Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous and lethal with sustained winds of 175kmph (109mph) and gusts of up to 240kmph (149mph). It was blowing over the coastal waters of the Babuyan Islands in Luzon Strait off Aparri town on Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

At least four towns lost power due to the onslaught and six bridges were impassable due to flooding, Cagayan officials said in an initial damage report.

Coastguard personnel used rubber boats and ropes to evacuate villagers trapped by brownish, waist-level floodwaters in their houses in a village in Bacarra town in Ilocos Norte.

More than 3,700 interisland ferry passengers and cargo truck drivers, along with nearly 100 passenger and cargo vessels, were stranded in several ports where a no-sail order was imposed, the coastguard said.

Although it is not poised for a direct hit, Doksuri’s outer bands brought heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday. Trains were cancelled between Kaohsiung and Taitung cities in the south, while ferries to outlying islands have also been put on pause.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau reported gusts up to 198kmph (123mph).

Rescuers use a rubber boat along floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri as they evacuate residents to higher grounds in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines on Wednesday July 26, 2023.
Rescuers use a rubber boat to evacuate residents to higher grounds in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte province. [Handout: Philippine Coast Guard via AP]
Advertisement
typhoon
Rescuers wade along floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Bacarra. [Handout: Philippine Coast Guard via AP]
typhoon
Vehicles are seen submerged as the water rises along the Chico River in Bontoc. [Handout: Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office via AFP]
typhoon
A policeman checks vehicles hit by a landslide in Baguio City. [AP Photo]
typhoon
At least four towns lost power, and six bridges were impassable due to flooding, Cagayan officials said in an initial damage report. [AP Photo]
typhoon
Residents cross a flooded bridge after the river overflowed due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri in Ilagan town, Isabela province. [AFP]
Advertisement
typhoon
Police and firefighters cut an uprooted tree blocking a road in Santa Ana in Cagayan province. [AFP]
typhoon
Stranded passengers at a passenger terminal in Manila after sea travel was suspended due to Typhoon Doksuri. [Handout: Philippine Coast Guard via AP]