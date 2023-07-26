In Pictures

Rescuers ‘optimistic’ for survival of stranded whales in Australia

More than 50 pilot whales from a pod of almost 100, died after stranding themselves on a beach in Western Australia.

Volunteers helping pilot whales after stranding themselves on Cheynes Beach in Western Australia [Handout: Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, via AFP]
Published On 26 Jul 2023

More than 50 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but authorities said on Wednesday they were “optimistic” that the other 45 whales in the pod could survive.

The pod of almost 100 long-finned pilot whales was spotted in shallow water off Cheynes Beach, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Perth on Tuesday.

Fifty-one of them died overnight, despite the efforts of volunteers and staff from the state’s Parks and Wildlife Service.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, incident controller Peter Hartley said the surviving whales were being monitored and, once they have been assessed as being strong enough, they would be released.

Mass strandings of pilot whales are not uncommon in Australia and New Zealand.

Last October, approximately 500 pilot whales died when they beached on the remote Chatham Islands in New Zealand.

Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur, but pilot whales, which can grow to more than six metres (20 feet) long, are highly sociable, so they may follow pod-mates who stray into danger.

"We're optimistic - we've got to be optimistic in this game," said incident controller Peter Hartley. [Handout: Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, via AFP]
A spokesperson said the Parks and Wildlife Service had been "overwhelmed with hundreds of offers of help" but that it had enough volunteers and the public should "stay away" from the beach "for safety reasons". [Handout: Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, via AFP]
Locals attempt to rescue the pilot whales stranded at Cheynes Beach. [ABC TV Australia via AFP]
"The priority focus of the Incident Management Team is to ensure the safety of staff and volunteers and the welfare of the whales," said the spokesperson for the Parks and Wildlife Service. [ABC TV Australia via AFP]
Mass strandings of pilot whales are not uncommon in Australia and New Zealand. [Handout: Allan Marsh/Cheynes Beach Caravan Park via AFP]
Scientists do not fully understand why mass strandings occur. [DBCA via AP]
The pod of almost 100 long-finned pilot whales was spotted in shallow water off Cheynes Beach, about 400km (250 miles) southeast of Perth on Tuesday. [Handout: Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, via AFP]