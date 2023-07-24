In Pictures

Deadly flash floods add to misery in Afghanistan

At least 31 people have been killed after floods caused by heavy monsoon rain spell wash away homes and destroy crops.

A man sits near his damaged house after heavy flooding in the Maidan Wardak province
A man sits near his damaged house after heavy flooding in the Maidan Wardak province in central Afghanistan. [AP Photo]
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing over the past three days.

Shafiullah Rahimi, the Taliban spokesman for the natural disaster management ministry, said on Sunday at least 74 others were injured and 41 people missing after flash floods hit capital Kabul as well as Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces.

He said a majority of casualties were in western Kabul and Maidan Wardak’s Jalrez district. Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said urgent aid was being rushed to the two main disaster zones.

The provincial governor’s office said in a statement hundreds of homes were either damaged or destroyed, and the missing are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.

The statement also said crops in hundreds of square kilometres of agricultural land were destroyed and the highway between Kabul and the central Bamiyan province was closed due to the floods.

Although Afghanistan lies on the western edge of the Asian monsoon footprint, flash floods happen regularly during the summers as heavy rain courses down dry riverbeds.

The floods add to the misery of people in Afghanistan. In April, the United Nations’ humanitarian affairs agency said the South Asian country is facing its third consecutive year of drought, its second year of severe economic hardship, and the consequences of decades of war and natural disasters.

Afghan residents carry the bodies of children, who died in flash floods in the Jalrez district
Residents carry the bodies of children who died in flash floods in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province. [AFP]
Afghan boys look at a truck that was damaged in flash floods
Boys look at a truck that was damaged in flash floods in Jalrez district. [AFP]
An Afghan resident cleans his house following flash floods in Watapur district of Kunar province
A man cleans his house following flash floods in Watapur district of Kunar province. [Shafiullah Kakar/AFP]
Afghan residents carry the bodies of victims, who died in flash floods in the Jalrez district
Residents carry the bodies of victims who died in flash floods in the Jalrez district. [AFP]
An Afghan resident sits near his house that was damaged in flash floods in the Jalrez district
A man sits near his house that was damaged in flash floods in the Jalrez district. [AFP]
Afghan children carry their belongings following flash floods in the Khair Abad area in Ghazni province
Children carry their belongings following flash floods in Khair Abad area in Ghazni province. [Mohammad Faisal Naweed/AFP]
An Afghan man cleans debris and mud from his house following flash floods in the Khair Abad area in Ghazni province
A man cleans debris and mud from his house following flash floods in the Khair Abad area. [Mohammad Faisal Naweed/AFP]
An Afghan man walks through a street covered in mud following flash floods in the Khair Abad area
Since the monsoon rains began on June 25, 101 people, including 16 women and 42 children, have died, according to the national disaster management authority. [Mohammad Faisal Naweed/AFP]