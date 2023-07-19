Photos: Millions feel the effects of an unrelenting heatwave

In Pictures

Some countries are taking additional steps to protect the public’s health during the sweltering summer of 2023.

A man cools himself with a fan on a sweltering day in Beijing, China. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
Heat records are being shattered all over the world.

About a third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the south and the west, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.

Visitors who braved California’s Death Valley baked under 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3 degrees Celsius) heat over the weekend.

Phoenix is set to break its own record for consecutive days of highs of at least 110F (43.3C).

In Europe, where temperatures are expected to top 40C (104F), many flocked to the water in an attempt to cool off.

The broiling temperatures are expected to continue through the week, with parts of Spain and Turkey seeing wildfires as a result of the harsh, dry conditions.

A combination of long-term human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is making the world hotter by the decade, with the current El Nino phenomenon adding even more heat.

El Nino is not expected to peak until winter, so scientists predict next year will be hotter.

A youth jumps in the water to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
People try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day centre for homeless people in downtown Phoenix, US. [Matt York/AP Photo]
Marko Leszczuk walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets in Death Valley National Park, US. He was recently snorkelling and had his gear in his truck, so he decided to wear them jokingly. [John Locher/AP Photo]
A child plunges his cap into a fountain as he waits for the start of Pope Francis's Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
A woman shields herself from the sunlight with a newspaper in Los Angeles, US. [Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]
A youngster dives into the Bosphorus at the Karakoy sea promenade on a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
A woman uses sun protection clothing as she walks along a street on a sweltering day in Beijing, China. [Andy Wong/AP Photo]
A man refreshes at a fountain in Rome, Italy. [Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
People carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk across an intersection in Tokyo, Japan. [Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo]
A woman uses a portable fan at the Retiro Park in Madrid, Spain. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]