Photos: Armed mobs rampage through Indian state of Manipur

Authorities say at least 120 killed in fighting between Kuki and Meitei ethnic communities in Manipur.

Armed mobs rampage through villages and push remote Indian region to the brink of civil war
Zuan Vaiphei, 32, left, an armed tribal Kuki, keeps watch over rival Meitei community bunkers, along a de facto front line that dissects the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Published On 16 Jul 2023

Zuan Vaiphei is armed and prepared to kill. He is also ready to die. Vaiphei spends most of his days behind the sandbag walls of a makeshift bunker, his fingers resting on the trigger of a 12-gauge shotgun. Some 1,000 yards (914 metres) ahead of him, between a field of tall green grass and wildflowers, is the enemy, peering from parapets of similar sandbag fortifications, armed and ready.

“The only thing that crosses our mind is ‘Will they approach us? Will they come and kill us?’ So, if they happen to come with weapons, we have to forget everything and protect ourselves,” the 32-year-old says, his voice barely audible amid an earsplitting drone of cicadas in Kangvai village, which rests in the foothills of India’s remote northeastern Manipur state.

Dozens of such sandbag fortifications mark one of the many front lines that don’t exist on any map and yet dissect Manipur in two ethnic zones – between people from hill tribes and those from the plains below.

Two months ago, Vaiphei was teaching economics to students when the simmering tensions between the two communities exploded in a bloodletting so horrific that thousands of Indian troops were sent to quell the unrest.

Ethnic clashes between different groups have occasionally erupted in the past, mostly pitting the minority Christian Kukis against mostly Hindu Meiteis, who form a narrow majority in the state. But no one was prepared for the killings, arson and a rampage of hate that followed in May, after the Meiteis had demanded a special status that would allow them to buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups, as well as a share of government jobs.

Witnesses described how angry mobs and armed gangs swept into villages and towns, burning down houses, massacring civilians, and driving tens of thousands from their homes. More than 50,000 people have fled to packed relief camps. Those who fought back were killed, sometimes bludgeoned to death or beheaded, and the injured tossed into raging fires, according to witnesses and others with first-hand knowledge of the events.

The deadly clashes, which have left at least 120 dead by the authorities’ conservative estimates, persist despite the army’s presence. Villages have turned into ghost towns, scorched by fire so fierce that it left tin roofs melted and twisted.

“It is as close to civil war as any state in independent India has ever been,” said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in India and an Indian army veteran.

Members of the Meira Paibis, a powerful vigilante group of Hindu majority Meitei women, block traffic as they check vehicles for the presence of members from the rival tribal Kuki community of Christians, in Imphal, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Dozens of houses are seen vandalised and burned following ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Kim Neineng, 43, a tribal Kuki, cries at a relief camp in Churachandpur while she describes the killing of her husband in a raid. Neineng escaped with her four children to a nearby relief camp when a Meitei mob descended on their village. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Lilapati Devi, 55, from the Meitei community, mourns by the grave of her husband A Ramesh Singh, a former soldier who was abducted and killed by a mob of tribal Kukis in Phayeng, near Imphal. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Tribal Kuki community volunteers man a checkpoint at a de facto front line that dissects the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur. Manipur is the site of India’s unseen war – barely visible on the country’s countless TV news channels and newspapers, a conflict hidden behind the blanket shutdown of the internet, which the government said was used to fuel the violence by spreading disinformation and rumours. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Manipur policemen from the Meitei community stand guard as a volunteer, in blue, peers through binoculars and monitors the positions of rival tribal Kuki community bunkers in Kwakta, some 50km (31 miles) south of Imphal. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A woman is seen in a cramped relief centre for displaced Meitei community members in Moirang, near Imphal. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A woman stands by the door of her home, which bears a sign showing her ethnicity to help her fend off attacks stemming from mistaken identity, in Siden village near Churachandpur. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A burned fruit tree stands in front of a vandalised house following ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A shopkeeper stands next to a poster criticising the silence from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi following ethnic clashes and rioting, in Imphal. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Armed Meitei community members stand guard behind a bunker as they keep a watch on rival tribal Kuki community bunkers at a de facto front line dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Sugnu. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
A box holds weapons taken during ethnic clashes and rioting in Imphal. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Armed tribal Kuki community members patrol near a de facto front line dissecting the area into two ethnic zones in Churachandpur. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Tribal Kuki community members hold placards during a protest in the Churachandpur district of Manipur. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]