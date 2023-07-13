In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Deadly anti-government protests roil Kenya

Six people were killed in clashes between Kenyan police and demonstrators protesting against tax hikes.

An anti-riot police officer reacts to the effects of tear gas after confronting protesters during anti-government protests in Nairobi.
An anti-riot police officer reacts to the effects of tear gas after confronting protesters during anti-government protests in Nairobi. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
By Natalia Jidovanu
Published On 13 Jul 2023

Nairobi, Kenya – For the second time in less than a week, protests have erupted in Nairobi and other major cities in Kenya, bringing businesses to a standstill and causing major disruptions around the country.

A police official said officers killed six people, and more than 10 others were taken to hospitals. The official said the six who were killed were shot for disrupting businesses, without elaborating.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for civil disobedience and weekly nationwide protests against President William Ruto’s government and recent tax hikes and rising cost of living.

Ruto, sworn in last September, has inherited an economy burdened by debt, inflation and weakening shilling. His government says tax hikes, which include a doubling of the fuel tax and the introduction of a levy to fund affordable housing, are necessary to deal with growing debt repayments and to create job opportunities.

Opposition groups assert that the tax hikes will only exacerbate the hardships faced by Kenyans, who are already struggling with the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, including food.

A wave of protests rocked Kenya’s capital city Nairobi on Wednesday, July 12.
A wave of protests rocked Kenya’s capital city Nairobi on Wednesday, July 12. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
The protests are part of nationwide demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga over tax hikes and the high cost of living in the country.
The protests are part of nationwide demonstrations called by opposition leader Raila Odinga over tax hikes and the high cost of living in the country. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
kenya3: Security forces were deployed to disperse any gatherings, as police declared the demonstrations illegal.
Security forces were deployed to disperse any gatherings, as police declared the demonstrations illegal. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Despite the police ban, demonstrators took to the streets and clashed with police in several parts of the city.
Despite the police ban, demonstrators took to the streets and clashed with police in several parts of the city. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Protesters also used stones and burning tires to block roads, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Protesters used stones and burning tyres to block roads, bringing traffic to a standstill. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
kenya7: Police officers responded by firing teargas to disperse the crowds.
Police officers responded by firing teargas to disperse the crowds. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
kenya8: Security forces advance towards anti-government protesters at Shauri Moyo, a low-income neighborhood in Nairobi.
Security forces advanced towards anti-government protesters at Shauri Moyo, a low-income neighbourhood in Nairobi. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
A protester raises his hands as a police officer aims his gun at him during anti-government protests in Nairobi.
A protester raised his hands as a police officer aimed his gun at him in Nairobi. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Anti-riot police officers stand in a street after dispersing anti-government protesters at Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.
Anti-riot police officers guarded a street after dispersing anti-government protesters at Shauri Moyo, Nairobi. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
Across the city, residents struggled to get on with their day and businesses remained closed over fears of violence and looting.
Across the city, residents struggled to get on with their day and businesses remained closed over fears of violence and looting. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
kenya14: A protester who had been seen pulling down road signs and destroying public property is arrested at Shauri Moyo.
A protester who had been seen pulling down road signs and destroying public property was arrested at Shauri Moyo. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]
kenya15: A man is arrested after allegedly posing as a protester and engaging in looting at a market near Shauri Moyo, Nairobi. Previous anti-government protests have escalated into widespread robberies, arson, and damage to property.
A man was arrested after allegedly posing as a protester and engaging in looting at a market near Shauri Moyo, Nairobi. Previous anti-government protests have escalated into widespread robberies, arson and damage to property. [Natalia Jidovanu/Al Jazeera]