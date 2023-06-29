Protesters angry over the killing of a 17-year-old by the French police set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs, with unrest spreading to other cities and towns despite increased security efforts and officials’ calls for calm.

The police arrested 150 people in the second night of protests late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, the interior minister said.

The fatal, point-blank range shooting of Nael on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, was the latest police killing to shock France. It stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around the country.

Nael’s surname has not been released by authorities or his family. His mother called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour on the square where he was killed.