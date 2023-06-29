In Pictures

150 arrested in new France protests over teen’s police killing

The fatal, point-blank range shooting of 17-year-old boy sparks new calls to tackle what activists decry as systemic police abuse.

French protests
Protesters throw fireworks at riot police during clashes in Nanterre. [Yoan Valat/EPA]
Published On 29 Jun 2023

Protesters angry over the killing of a 17-year-old by the French police set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs, with unrest spreading to other cities and towns despite increased security efforts and officials’ calls for calm.

The police arrested 150 people in the second night of protests late on Wednesday and early on Thursday, the interior minister said.

The fatal, point-blank range shooting of Nael on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre, captured on video, was the latest police killing to shock France. It stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around the country.

Nael’s surname has not been released by authorities or his family. His mother called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour on the square where he was killed.

French protests
Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police in Nanterre. [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]
French protests
Some 2,000 riot police were called up to prevent clashes in suburbs around Paris, with anger simmering over the the killing of the teenager. [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
French protests
A car burns as a slogan is seen on a wall which reads in French 'Justice for Nahel' during protests in Nanterre. [Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP]
French protests
The national police service on Thursday reported fires or skirmishes in multiple cities overnight, from Toulouse in the south to Lille in the north. [Yoan Valat/EPA]
French protests
Protesters threw fireworks at riot police in Nanterre. Police initially said that an officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving at him, but this was contradicted by a video circulating on social media. [Yoan Valat/EPA]
French protests
Burning cars during the protests in Nanterre. The police officer accused of the killing is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and could face preliminary charges as soon as Thursday, according to the Nanterre prosecutor's office. [Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP]
French protests
Protesters clash with riot police in Nanterre. President Emmanuel Macron said the fatal shooting was 'inexplicable'. [Yoan Valat/EPA]
French protests
French activists have renewed calls to tackle what they see as systemic police abuse, particularly in neighborhoods like the one where Nael lived, where many residents struggle with poverty and racial or class discrimination. [Yoan Valat/EPA]