In Pictures

Gallery|Occupied West Bank

Palestinians wounded in Jenin raid face long road to recovery

Israeli raid of the Jenin refugee camp last week was one of the biggest attacks in the occupied West Bank for years.

An injured man with his father
Mohammed Shalameesh, father of 17-year-old Fares Shalmeesh, checks on his son in the intensive care unit [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
By Ayman Nobani and Maram Humaid
Published On 28 Jun 2023

Jenin, occupied West Bank – Many Palestinians face a long road to recovery after they were wounded when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank last week.

The 11-hour raid on June 19 was one of the biggest attacks on the camp since the second Intifada – or uprising – in 2002, with Israeli forces using helicopter gunships in the West Bank for the first time in 20 years.

The United Nations slammed Israel’s use of “advanced military weaponry” in Jenin.

At least seven Palestinians, including two minors, were killed by Israeli forces and more than 100 others were wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry, including 20 who remain in serious or critical condition.

Among the wounded is 34-year-old Tamer Nairat. He had been on his way to a local clinic to pick up medicine for his mother when he was caught up in the violence.

“There was heavy shooting from the Israeli forces who were stationed at the entrances of the camp,” the father of four told Al Jazeera.

“I and some passers-by hid behind a wall. The shooting was random, everywhere, some people were wounded in front of me, so I ran away,” he recalled. “The moment I ran away, I felt that something hot pierced my chest, but I continued running to escape the bullets.”

Nairat was shot in the chest, with the bullet penetrating his lung and hand. He was rushed to the Ibn Sina Government Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He says doctors have told him he faces a long road to recovery.

Ahmad Salah, 21, was on his way to his construction job in Jenin when the situation escalated.

“It was around 7:30am when we were surrounded by heavy gunfire and I could not retreat,” Salah told Al Jazeera. “I hid with about 15 young men near a wall of a house. There was an Israeli jeep and a bulldozer. They fired at us randomly, and I was hit.”

Salah was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition for three days before doctors said his condition stabilised.

“Doctors say I need time to recover,” he said.

Volunteers who were helping evacuate the wounded were also targeted during the raid. Among them was 27-year-old Saif al-Din Naji, a gym trainer who says volunteering during such attacks to help transfer the wounded is common practice in the West Bank.

Naji said he was shot in his hand with “an explosive bullet”.

“Anyone who saw my hand that day expected it to be amputated,” he said.

Doctors at the hospital performed successful surgery and were able to save his hand, but they said he would not be able to carry heavy things and that he would need to undergo a period of physical therapy.

Ayman Nobani reported from Jenin. Maram Humaid reported from Gaza.

Nairat
'My young children miss my presence at home and refuse to eat without me,' Tamer Nairat said, cuddling his son who slept next to him on the hospital bed. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
An injured man with his family
'I don’t remember all the details. I was waking up and sleeping in the ambulance until I arrived at Ibn Sina Hospital in critical condition,' Ahmad Salah said. 'This is what life under occupation looks like.' [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
A man injured in hospital
'There was little hope of saving his life because he was hit by three bullets in the hand, chest and abdomen,' Mohammed Shalameesh, father of 17-year-old Fares Shalameesh, said. 'The Israeli army does not discriminate between old and young, children or old men. Everyone is under attack.' [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
A man injured in his hand
'There were a large number of injured people. The medical staff were hardly able to handle the situation,' Saif al-Din Naji said, describing the scene at the hospital upon his arrival. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
A man injured in his back
'What is happening in Jenin continuously is very tiring. There is always a feeling of danger at any moment,' Alaa Zakarneh, 19, said. 'I feel frustrated ... It is difficult to think about your future in these constantly tense circumstances.' [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
A man in ICU
Fadi Ballout has been in intensive care for several days and has had two surgeries so far, with doctors saying his condition remains unstable. The 29-year-old was shot in the chest and lungs. [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]
A man in a hospital
Fadi's younger brother, Mustafa Ballout, said his condition was 'very critical'. The two brothers run a shop together. 'Fadi is my friend and not just a brother. He is a very close companion to me, a simple person who loves all people.' [Ayman Nobani/Al Jazeera]