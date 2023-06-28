Palestinians wounded in Jenin raid face long road to recovery

Jenin, occupied West Bank – Many Palestinians face a long road to recovery after they were wounded when Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank last week.

The 11-hour raid on June 19 was one of the biggest attacks on the camp since the second Intifada – or uprising – in 2002, with Israeli forces using helicopter gunships in the West Bank for the first time in 20 years.

The United Nations slammed Israel’s use of “advanced military weaponry” in Jenin.

At least seven Palestinians, including two minors, were killed by Israeli forces and more than 100 others were wounded, according to the Palestinian health ministry, including 20 who remain in serious or critical condition.

Among the wounded is 34-year-old Tamer Nairat. He had been on his way to a local clinic to pick up medicine for his mother when he was caught up in the violence.

“There was heavy shooting from the Israeli forces who were stationed at the entrances of the camp,” the father of four told Al Jazeera.

“I and some passers-by hid behind a wall. The shooting was random, everywhere, some people were wounded in front of me, so I ran away,” he recalled. “The moment I ran away, I felt that something hot pierced my chest, but I continued running to escape the bullets.”

Nairat was shot in the chest, with the bullet penetrating his lung and hand. He was rushed to the Ibn Sina Government Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He says doctors have told him he faces a long road to recovery.

Ahmad Salah, 21, was on his way to his construction job in Jenin when the situation escalated.

“It was around 7:30am when we were surrounded by heavy gunfire and I could not retreat,” Salah told Al Jazeera. “I hid with about 15 young men near a wall of a house. There was an Israeli jeep and a bulldozer. They fired at us randomly, and I was hit.”

Salah was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition for three days before doctors said his condition stabilised.

“Doctors say I need time to recover,” he said.

Volunteers who were helping evacuate the wounded were also targeted during the raid. Among them was 27-year-old Saif al-Din Naji, a gym trainer who says volunteering during such attacks to help transfer the wounded is common practice in the West Bank.

Naji said he was shot in his hand with “an explosive bullet”.

“Anyone who saw my hand that day expected it to be amputated,” he said.

Doctors at the hospital performed successful surgery and were able to save his hand, but they said he would not be able to carry heavy things and that he would need to undergo a period of physical therapy.

Ayman Nobani reported from Jenin. Maram Humaid reported from Gaza.