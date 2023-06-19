At least five Palestinians have been killed, including a 15-year-old, after Israeli forces, backed by helicopters, targeted the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified those killed as Khaled Asasa, 21; Qassam Abu Sariya, 29; Qais Jabarin, 21; and Ahmed Saqr, 15. It added that at least five others were in serious condition after being wounded in a shootout between Israeli forces and armed groups.

The Israeli military said the raid was carried out to arrest two suspects and Israeli soldiers came under fire, which resulted in a “massive exchange of fire”.

As the Israeli military vehicles were exiting the camp, the army’s statement said, “a military vehicle was hit by an explosive device, damaging the vehicle,” after which military helicopters shot towards the gunmen to help the soldiers exit.

Hussein al-Shekh, a senior Palestinian official, accused Israel of waging “a fierce and open war” against the Palestinian people and said President Mahmoud Abbas would make “unprecedented decisions” in an upcoming emergency meeting.

At least 45 Palestinians were wounded. The Israeli military said seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds.