In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli forces raid Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank kill five Palestinians, including a teenager.

An explosive charge left by Palestinians detonates by an Israeli armoured vehicle during an Israeli army raid in Jenin
An Israeli armoured vehicle during an Israeli army raid in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 19 Jun 2023

At least five Palestinians have been killed, including a 15-year-old, after Israeli forces, backed by helicopters, targeted the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified those killed as Khaled Asasa, 21; Qassam Abu Sariya, 29; Qais Jabarin, 21; and Ahmed Saqr, 15. It added that at least five others were in serious condition after being wounded in a shootout between Israeli forces and armed groups.

The Israeli military said the raid was carried out to arrest two suspects and Israeli soldiers came under fire, which resulted in a “massive exchange of fire”.

As the Israeli military vehicles were exiting the camp, the army’s statement said, “a military vehicle was hit by an explosive device, damaging the vehicle,” after which military helicopters shot towards the gunmen to help the soldiers exit.

Hussein al-Shekh, a senior Palestinian official, accused Israel of waging “a fierce and open war” against the Palestinian people and said President Mahmoud Abbas would make “unprecedented decisions” in an upcoming emergency meeting.

At least 45 Palestinians were wounded. The Israeli military said seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds.

An injured man is transported from an ambulance by paramedics in Jenin in the occupied West Bank
An injured man is carried from an ambulance by paramedics in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Advertisement
An injured man lying on a gurney is rushed by paramedics upon arrival at a hospital in Jenin
An injured man is rushed for treatment upon his arrival at a hospital in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A damaged Israeli armoured vehicle during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
Israeli forces say in a statement that they conducted the raid to "apprehend two wanted suspects" in the city of Jenin. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Smoke billows from an explosion
Smoke rises from an explosion during the Israeli army raid. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Smoke erupts from the detonation
The United Nations rights chief, Volker Turk, says he is "extremely worried by the deteriorating situation". [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
An Israeli Air Force AH-64 Apache attack helicopter releases a payload during an Israeli army raid in Jenin
Israel deployed attack helicopters during the raid in Jenin. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Advertisement
Smoke billows from an explosion during an Israeli army raid
Smoke billows from buildings during the raid in the occupied West Bank. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Palestinian Red crescent paramedics evacuate a journalist injured when he was shot while filming fighting between Israeli
Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics evacuate a journalist shot while filming the Israeli army raid. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]