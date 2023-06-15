In Pictures

Gallery|Basketball

Photos: Denver Nuggets celebrate their first NBA title

The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Denver Nuggets center
Fans celebrate during a rally and parade to mark the Denver Nuggets' first NBA basketball championship in Denver. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Jun 2023

Thousands of supporters watched along the streets of Denver, Colorado as the US National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Nuggets celebrated their first league crown with a victory parade.

Three days after beating the Miami Heat to win the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, the Nuggets showed off a championship trophy on Thursday.

Their win had been a long time in the making. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

With cigars being lit and champagne and beer flowing, players waved to supporters. NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and teammate Jamal Murray rode in a fire truck retractable ladder bucket as the crowd cheered block after block.

“This is amazing. This is unreal,” Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon said. “I never imagined this at all.”

The crowd stunned Nuggets swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“I’m overwhelmed. There are so many people out here,” he said. “I’m excited everybody has come to cheer us on. Look at the crowd. It’s crazy. I’m just enjoying being a part of history. I love it. Unbelievable fans.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said seeing all the fans screaming their joy was bringing home the impact of the team’s achievement.

“It’s starting to hit me,” Malone said. “Being with my closest friends, lining these streets on the parade route, this is love, man. This is support. This is 47 years in the making. Unbelievable. So proud of this moment.”

Malone also stressed his feeling that the Nuggets had more titles in them.

“Thanks to Nuggets Nation. I appreciate your patience,” he said. “What a great day to celebrate this championship. But we’re not done yet.”

Denver Nuggets center
Denver Nuggets fans hold cutouts of Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic, who wears jersey number 15, and forward Aaron Gordon, who wears 50, during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. [Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports/Reuters]
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets players celebrate during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won
Denver Nuggets players celebrate in front of thousands of fans. [Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports/Reuters]
Denver Nuggets center
Fans crowd into Denver's Civic Center Park, the end point of the parade during a day of celebration. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
Colorado Governor Jared Polis waves to the crowd. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
Denver Nuggets fans hold a sign in reference to Nikola Jokic - aka Joker - during the championship parade. [Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports/Reuters]
Confetti falls on the crowd during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship
Confetti falls on the crowd, with people shouting 'Go Nuggets!' as the team takes the stage. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, jokes with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center right, during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship
Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic, centre left, jokes with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, centre right. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
Team mascot Rocky the mountain lion gestures during the rally in Denver. [Jack Dempsey/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
The mood was jubilant at the rally, with music playing on loudspeakers and the crowd singing along and dancing. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted up by fans after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in the fifth game of basketball's NBA Finals. [AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
A man holds up medallions during a rally and parade that brought throngs of fans to Denver's Civic Center park. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]
Denver Nuggets center
A fan holds up a cutout of Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic during the celebrations in Denver. [David Zalubowski/AP Photo]