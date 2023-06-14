In Pictures

Biden celebrates Juneteenth with concert at White House

Guests enjoy a performance of Broadway Inspirational Voices during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
United States President Joe Biden has hosted a concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America”.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the US. It was declared a federal holiday by Biden in 2021.

“To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture,” Biden said on Tuesday.” It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it. It wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honour Black excellence, culture and community”.

“America is a promise – a promise of freedom, liberty and justice,” Harris said. “The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is a story of our ongoing fight to realise that promise. Not for some, but all.”

The concert also commemorated Black Music Month and featured artists such as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free – which occurred on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

The concert on the South Lawn of the White House not only marked Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the US but also Black Music Month. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald performs during the Juneteenth concert. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Tennessee State University's marching band was one of two university marching bands to perform on the South Lawn of the White House. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to serve as US vice president, opened the Juneteenth concert, held six days before the June 19 holiday. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Harris introduced Opal Lee, who is considered the grandmother of Juneteenth because her advocacy helped make it into a holiday. "If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love," she said. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
US President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth into a federal holiday in 2021. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
During his remarks at the Juneteenth celebration, Biden said, "As the past few years remind us, our freedoms have been put at risk by racism that's still too powerful a force." [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Step Afrika! was one of 15 acts to perform at the White House Juneteenth concert. [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]