In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Russia showcases military in wartime Victory Day event

Russia celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

Russian Victory Day parade
Servicemen march through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow [Pelagia Tikhonova/Moskva News AgencyAFP]
Published On 9 May 2023

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pledged Russia’s military would be victorious in Ukraine and blamed Western countries for the conflict, comparing the fighting to World War II.

During his brief address at a Victory Day military parade on Red Square, Putin also told the columns of Russian military personnel in ceremonial uniform in central Moscow that the country’s future rests on Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

“Today, civilisation is again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said standing shoulder to shoulder with elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia’s Ukraine campaign.

The parade marking the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany this year was shorter and pared back from usual. Only 8,000 troops marched in Red Square this year – the lowest number since 2008. Even the parade in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured some 13,000 soldiers, and last year, 11,000 troops took part.

Unlike in previous years, there was no fly-over of military jets, and less equipment was on show. The event, unusually, lasted less than an hour.

Russia also enacted a major security clampdown for the commemorations. Authorities curbed the use of drones and ride-sharing services in Moscow and even jet skis on the canals of St Petersburg.

Russian Victory Day parade
Participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in central Moscow. [Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters]
Advertisement
Russian Victory Day parade
Putin praised soldiers taking part in the war in Ukraine and urged Russians to stand together. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Russian Victory Day parade
Spectators watch a truck transporting a T-34 Soviet-era tank after a military parade on Victory Day. [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]
Russian Victory Day parade
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu drives an Aurus cabriolet during the parade. [Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters]
Russian Victory Day parade
Authorities curbed the use of drones and ride-sharing services in Moscow and even jet skis on the canals of St Petersburg. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Russian Victory Day parade
Prominent figures, including Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Russia Valery Zorkin and Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, attend the military parade. [Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters]
Advertisement
Russian Victory Day parade
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives through Red Square during the military parade. [Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/Reuters]
Russian Victory Day parade
In his speech, Putin said "Western globalist elites" were sowing Russophobia, while the Ukrainian people had become "hostages to a state coup" and to the ambitions of the West. However Putin also paid tribute to the armies of the United States, United Kingdom and others that fought the Nazis, and also to China's fight against the Japanese. [Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency/AFP]
Russian Victory Day parade
Cheers rang out across Red Square, with a gun salute and the Russian national anthem, though with a much-curtailed show of military hardware. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]