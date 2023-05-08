In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: South Sudanese refugees return to their troubled home

More than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees lived in Sudan before fighting broke out there last month.

Women who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) queue to receive food rations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Renk, near the border crossing point in Renk County of Upper Nile State, South Sudan
Women who fled Sudan after fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitary force queue to receive food at the UN transit centre in Renk near the border crossing in Renk County in South Sudan's Upper Nile State. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Published On 8 May 2023

The last place Lina Mijok wanted to go as she fled fighting in Sudan was back to her own country, South Sudan, which she had left as civil war erupted in 2013.

But when Sudan’s army started battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the streets around her home last month, South Sudan was the only place she and her two children could get to.

“I would not have come back to South Sudan. I would have gone anywhere, but I had no choice,” the 26-year-old said.

She had managed to carve out a new life for herself as a housemaid in Omdurman, the city across the Nile River from the capital, Khartoum.

Then shots started ringing out and her family had to pack up and leave that behind them – all of them apart from Mijok’s husband.

He had to stay behind because they did not have enough money to pay for his place on the trucks and buses that carried Mijok, their son and daughter to the border, a nerve-racking two days on bush roads.

They are now among thousands camping out in South Sudan’s Renk County on a dilapidated university campus, its buildings pockmarked by bullets from fighting a decade ago.

The refugees have made basic shelters out of sticks and pieces of fabric. The United Nations refugee agency and other aid groups are distributing food, water, blankets and mats.

The fighting has turned the humanitarian situation on its head.

Until last month, more than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees lived in Sudan. Since the fighting erupted in Khartoum, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered more than 30,000 people crossing into South Sudan, more than 90 percent of whom are South Sudanese, but the agency noted that the true number is likely much higher.

Aid agencies fear the influx will worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, where more than 2 million people are displaced and three-quarters of its 11 million people need aid.

Lina Mijok, 26, a South Sudanese returnee who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
"The heat is killing us and some people have gone four days without eating, and there is no place to sleep, and the children are getting sick," Lina Mijok says. She hopes the UN will help her move to another country. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Advertisement
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Refugees streaming into South Sudan are making makeshift shelters with whatever they have on hand, such as sticks and fabric. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Many of the refugees fleeing to South Sudan are South Sudanese who have been displaced by fighting before. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after two decades of north-south conflict. Civil war broke out there barely two years later, killing an estimated 400,000 people. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Santino Thon Bol, 39, is a South Sudanese construction worker who returned to his own country after fleeing Sudan. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
"South Sudan is one of UNHCR’s most underfunded crises already and we are now mobilising to support this new influx," spokesperson Charlotte Hallqvist says. "We urge the international community not to forget about South Sudan." [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Women who fled Sudan following the outbreak of fighting sit at the UNHCR transit centre in Renk near a border crossing with Sudan. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Advertisement
Suzan William
Suzan William, 36, fled South Sudan's civil war in 2013 and rebuilt her life in Sudan, working as a nurse in Khartoum. Now she is back in her homeland, camping in Renk with her four children. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
"People say there is no stability in South Sudan, so we decided to build homes in Sudan. But now also there is no stability in Sudan," Suzan William says. "What should we do? We don’t know." [Jok Solomun/Reuters]
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
Civilians who fled Sudan register with the International Organization for Migration at the Joda South border point. [Jok Solomun/Reuters]