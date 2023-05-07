In Pictures

Photos: Hundreds commemorate Shireen Abu Akleh in memorial mass

Nearly a year has passed since the veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead by an Israeli soldier on May 11.

Shireen mass
Family, friends and colleagues of the late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh attended a memorial mass service in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
By Zena Al Tahhan
Published On 7 May 2023

Occupied East Jerusalem – The sound of hymns and the smell of incense filled the chapel where hundreds of people gathered for a memorial mass to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The service, organised by her family and friends, was at the al-Liqaa Melkite Greek Catholic Church in the Beit Hanina neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

“The bullet that killed her left us all in pain and changed our entire lives,” Linah Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, told Al Jazeera at the church.

“One year on, our family is still fighting for justice. One year on, we are still in pain over this insurmountable loss,” she said.

A large photo of Shireen sat on a table lined with white roses, candles and crosses at the head of the chapel as the congregants honoured her and prayed for her soul.

Priests and ministers offered communion to mourners and surrounded her photo with incense, to symbolise prayers for her rising to heaven.

Household name

Shireen was a 51-year-old Palestinian American TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic and a household name for more than 25 years.

On May 11, one year will have passed since she was shot dead by an Israeli soldier while doing her job covering the occupation.

She was killed while wearing a clearly marked press vest and helmet, reporting on an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Her killing caused outrage across the world, and particularly among Arabs and Palestinians.

Although a year has passed, her death remains a deep source of shock and pain for many who were close to her or who followed her work.

“I’m always about to call her, or text her, or ask her how she is, how’s work and everything. And then it hits me again that this has happened,” Lareen Abu Akleh, another one of Shireen’s nieces, told Al Jazeera.

Dina Nasser, another friend of Shireen’s who attended the service, said: “Shireen was a symbol for Palestinian women and Palestinians.

“She was the voice for the vulnerable, the underprivileged, the voice for Palestinians and the Palestinian struggle”.

Shireen mass
Although a year has passed, Shireen's death remains a deep source of shock and pain for many who were close to her or who followed her work. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Linah Abu Akleh, Shireen's niece, told Al Jazeera that she and her family "will continue to celebrate her life and commemorate her legacy every chance we get". [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Shireen, 51, was shot in the head while reporting on an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
A large photo of Shireen with her hometown, Jerusalem, in the background, was at the head of the chapel as people prayed for her soul. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
In December 2022, the Al Jazeera Media Network submitted a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing Shireen. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Wadee Ilyas, a 60-year-old teacher who attended the ceremony with his wife, told Al Jazeera: "Shireen has a special meaning to us, our hearts and to the Palestinian people ... [We] would not have missed a chance to honour her and pay respects." [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Shireen’s funeral procession in May 2022 extended over three days, from Jenin to Jerusalem, and was one of the longest processions in Palestinian history - a testament to the outpouring of grief and respect for the slain journalist. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
During the funeral procession in Jerusalem, Israeli forces beat mourners with batons and almost caused the casket carrying Shireen's body to drop to the ground. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Shireen was buried next to her parents at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
A choir sang heartfelt hymns during the memorial mass on Sunday. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
"Shireen was my classmate in Jerusalem. She was very dear to us, to our school, and to the whole country," Rana Salfiti, 50, said. "I know everyone is feeling the same pain that I feel. It is a national pain." Salfiti added that she prays for Shireen every Sunday while visiting her father in the same cemetery. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Tens of thousands of people attended Shireen's funeral procession on May 11, 2022 in Jerusalem. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
People celebrate communion, or eating bread and drinking wine as the body and blood of Jesus, during the memorial mass for Shireen. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Shireen mass
Linah Abu Akleh told Al Jazeera she believes that "there will be justice for Shireen", adding it is important that everyone "writes and speaks about her ... to prevent such war crimes from happening again". [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]