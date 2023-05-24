The 82-year-old female architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

In Pictures

In this picture taken on May 4, 2023, architect Yasmeen Lari, the head of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, speaks during an interview with AFP at her garden in Karachi.
Architect Yasmeen Lari, the head of the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, in her garden in Karachi. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
At 82, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging a path in fortifying Pakistan’s rural communities living on the front lines of climate change.

Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, ditched a lifetime of multimillion-dollar projects in the megacity of Karachi to develop pioneering flood-proof bamboo houses.

The few pilot settlements already constructed are credited with saving families from the worst of the catastrophic monsoon flooding that put a third of the country underwater last year.

“We continued to live in them,” said Khomo Kohli, a 45-year-old resident of Pono Colony village, located a few hundred kilometres outside of Karachi.

“The rest of the residents had to move onto the road where they lived for two months until the water receded.”

Now, Lari is campaigning to scale up the project to one million houses made from affordable local materials, bringing new jobs to the most vulnerable areas.

“I call it a kind of co-building and co-creation because the people have an equal part in embellishing it and making it comfortable for themselves,” she said.

The architect, who trained in the United Kingdom, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes.

As she was considering retirement, a series of natural disasters – including a massive 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods – stiffened her resolve to continue working with her Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, which manages her rural projects.

“I had to find the solution, or find a way by which I could build up the capacities of people so that they could fend for themselves, rather than waiting for outside help,” she told AFP news agency.

“My motto is zero carbon, zero waste, zero donor, which I think leads to zero poverty,” she said.

In this picture taken on April 10, 2023, architect Yasmeen Lari, the head of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, shows pictures of huts on a laptop at her office in Karachi.
Yasmeen Lari shows pictures of huts on a laptop at her office in Karachi [Asif Hassan/AFP]

Climate change is making monsoon rains heavier and more unpredictable, scientists say, raising the urgency to flood-proof the country – particularly as the poorest live in the most vulnerable areas.

Pakistan, with the world’s fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is one of the nations most vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather.

Pono Colony, with about 100 houses, was developed just months before catastrophic monsoon rains arrived last summer and displaced eight million people.

The village’s elevated homes are protected from rushing water, while their bamboo skeletons – pierced deep into the ground – can withstand pressure without being uprooted.

Known locally as “chanwara”, the mud huts are an improved take on the traditional single-room houses dotted along the landscape of southern Sindh province and Rajasthan state in India.

They require only locally available materials: lime, clay, bamboo and thatching. With straightforward training to locals, they can be assembled at a cost of about $170 – around an eighth of the cost of a cement and brick house.

In rural Sindh, tens of thousands of people are still displaced and stagnant water stands in large parts of farmland almost a year after the country’s worst-ever floods.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank in a joint study estimated Pakistan sustained $32bn in damage and economic losses and would require $16bn for reconstruction and rehabilitation.

In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, workers arrange bamboos used to build the structure of flood-resistant huts at Sanjar Chang village
Workers arrange bamboo used to build the structure of flood-resistant huts [Asif Hassan/AFP]

Lari recalls working on social housing in Lahore in the 1970s when local women pored over her plans and probed her on where their chickens would live.

“Those chickens have really remained with me, the women’s needs are really the uppermost when I am designing,” she said.

This time around, the redesign of traditional stoves has become a significant feature – now lifted off the floor.

“Earlier, the stove would have been on the ground level and so it was immensely unhygienic. The small children would burn themselves on the flames, stray dogs would lick pots and germs would spread,” said Champa Kanji, who has been trained by Lari’s team to build stoves for homes across Sindh.

“Seeing women becoming independent and empowered gives me immense pleasure,” Lari said.

Lari’s work has been recognised by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which awarded her the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for her dedication to using architecture to change people’s lives.

“An inspirational figure, she moved from a large practice centred on the needs of international clients to focussing solely on humanitarian causes,” RIBA president Simon Allford said.

“This is wonderful feeling,” Lari said. “But of course, it also makes my tasks harder. I have got to make sure that I now deliver.”

In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, Champa Chanbeli, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, comes out from her flood-resistant hut at Sanjar Chang village
Champa Chanbeli, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, comes out of her flood-resistant hut at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, villagers lead their livestock for grazing at Sanjar Chang village
Villagers lead their livestock for grazing at Sanjar Chang village. At 82, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging a path in fortifying Pakistan's rural communities, who are living on the front lines of climate change. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, Champa (L), a master trainer in making earthen stoves lifted off the floor, trains a woman at Sanjar Chang village
Champa, left, a master trainer in making earthen stoves lifted off the floor, trains a woman at Sanjar Chang village. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, a woman makes a floral ornament on a wall of her under construction flood-resistant hut at Sanjar Chang village
A woman makes a floral ornament on a wall of her under-construction flood-resistant hut. The few pilot settlements already constructed are credited with saving families from the worst of the catastrophic monsoon flooding that put a third of the country underwater last year. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, prepares tea at her open kitchen in Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village
Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, prepares tea at her open kitchen in Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, a woman paints her flood-resistant hut at Sanjar Chang village
A woman paints her flood-resistant hut. The elevated homes are protected from rushing water, while their bamboo structure can withstand pressure without being uprooted. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, walks through the main entrance of Pono Colony
Pono Colony, with about 100 houses, was developed just months before catastrophic monsoon rains arrived last summer and displaced eight million people. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, a teacher imparts a lesson to students inside a flood-resistant school hut at Pono Colony
Students inside a flood-resistant school hut at Pono Colony in Sanjar Chang village. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, a girl places a mattress for drying at an elevated bamboo structure in Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village
A girl places a mattress for drying in an elevated bamboo structure in Pono Colony. [Asif Hassan/AFP]