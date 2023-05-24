In Pictures

News|Arts and Culture

Photos: Tina Turner, a life in music

Turner, a music icon, dies at age 83 in Switzerland, after a long illness, leaving behind a performing legacy.

Tina Turner
Tina Turner died after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83 [File: Hermann J Knippertz/AP Photo]
Published On 24 May 2023

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping, What’s Love Got to Do With It, has died at 83.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” tweeted Mick Jagger, whom Turner helped in shaping his own dynamic stage presence. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Few stars travelled so far – she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000sq-foot (24,000sq-metre) estate on Lake Zurich – and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

With admirers ranging from Jagger to Beyoncé to Mariah Carey, Turner was one of the world’s most popular entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favourites: Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, River Deep, Mountain High, and the hits she had in the ’80s, among them, What’s Love Got to Do with It, We Don’t Need Another Hero and a cover of Al Green’s, Let’s Stay Together.

Her trademarks included a growling contralto that might smoulder or explode, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off. She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021 ) and was honoured at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her. Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Singer and Kennedy Center 2005 Honoree Tina Turner
Tina Turner poses for photographers as she arrives for a gala dinner at the Department of State, in Washington, DC, US, December 3, 2005. [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]
Advertisement
Singers Cher and Tina Turner
Cher and Tina Turner perform, Proud Mary, during the VH1 television network's broadcast concert Divas Live 99 at New York's Beacon Theater, US, April 13, 1999. [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Tina Turner, holds up a Grammy Award, February 27, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, US. [File: Nick Ut/AP Photo]
Kennedy Center 2005 Honorees (seated L-R) actress Julie Harris and Ballerina Suzanne Farrell join (standing L-R) singer Tony Bennett, singer Tina Turner and actor Robert Redford for a photo after a gala dinner at the State Department in Washington December 3, 2005.
Kennedy Center 2005 Honorees, seated left to right, actress Julie Harris and Ballerina Suzanne Farrell join, standing left to right, singer Tony Bennett, singer Tina Turner and actor Robert Redford for a photo after a gala dinner at the Department of State in Washington December 3, 2005. [File: Mike Theiler/Reuters]
Singer Tina Turner, left, appears on stage with actress Adrienne Warren
Tina Turner, left, appears on stage with actress Adrienne Warren on the opening night of, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, on November 7, 2019, in New York City, US. [File:Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]
Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles,
Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US February 10, 2008. [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Advertisement
Tina Turner, left, and Lionel Richie pose with a total of five awards between them, at the Grammy Awards
Tina Turner, left, and Lionel Richie pose with a total of five awards between them, at the Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles on February 27, 1985. [File: Lennox McLendon, AP Photo]
Singer Tina Turner, left, and Mick Jagger perform together during Live-Aid concert on July 14, 1985
Tina Turner, left, and Mick Jagger perform together during Live-Aid concert on July 14, 1985, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. [ File:Rusty Kennedy/AP Photo]
Singer Tina Turner (R) performs with Sir Elton John
Singer Tina Turner, right, performs with Sir Elton John, left, during the VH1 television network's broadcast concert Divas Live 99 at New York's Beacon Theater, April 13, 1999. The concert benefitted VH1's Save the Music programme that supports music education in public schools around the country. [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]
Tina Turner performs her current hit song "What's Love Got to Do With It"
Tina Turner performs her hit song, What's Love Got to Do With It, in Los Angeles, California on September 2, 1984. [File: Phil Ramey/AP Photo]