In Pictures

Gallery

Music and spirit go full throttle at Cape Verdean music festival

Musicians and other industry stakeholders converge at an annual Cape Verdean festival, to discuss evolution of the art.

Cape Verde
Families gather to listen to outdoor concerts at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. On this island in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, professionals from Nigeria, Cape Verde, Portugal, Morocco, and other countries mostly in Africa and Europe, converged on the ninth annual festival from April 10-13. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
By Ricci Shryock
Published On 21 May 2023

In Cape Verde, music and musicians are so highly revered that a portrait of the country’s most legendary singer, Cesaria Evora, graces the second highest-value bill in the island nation – 2,000 Cape Verdean escudos or 20 USD.

That spirit of music appreciation was on display at the country’s annual Atlantic Music Expo festival in April. About 120 industry insiders – from producers to festival directors and more – attend the festival each year in this city of 130,000 people.

On this island in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, professionals from Nigeria, Cape Verde, Portugal, Morocco, and other countries mostly in Africa and Europe, converged for the ninth annual edition of the festival from April 10-13.

Many of the performers are from West Africa and have come to Praia with hope that the expo might help take their musical careers to a next level and ensure they can make a living from their art in an increasingly digital landscape.

Local stars like Joceline Medina, also known as Josslyn, performed on one of three outdoor stages during the week. Nigerian blues musician Jessica Bongos played for the first time outside her home country. Slovakian band Varkocs had the crowd dancing to traditional acoustic Slavic instruments.

AME Director August Veiga says the global popularity of genres such as Afrobeats has brought more attention to music from the continent. “Now there is curiosity about what the African market can bring,” he told Al Jazeera. “Because now the business makers see that they can make money out of African artists. Now they are interested. I think it can open doors.”

Ultimately, a focus on African audiences by improving infrastructure and fostering partnerships across the continent would reduce costs but increase the number of events, he added. “We have a lot of festivals in Africa, but there is not a connection between them,” Veiga said.

Cape Verde
Kavita Shah sings at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. This year Shah will release her new album Cape Verdean Blues with Cesaria Évora's former collaborators, guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Bau and percussionist Miroca Paris. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Cape Verde
Young concertgoers at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia, Cape Verde. According to festival organisers, the archipelago country and its music are intrinsically tied to one another. The West African nation is the birthplace of morna, funaná and batuque genres. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
Rufino Almeida, better known as Bau, was a longtime collaborator with Cesaria Evora, one of the country's most celebrated musicians. Here, Bau plays guitar as Kavita Shah sings at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
Joceline Medina, also known as Josslyn, hopes to spread Cape Verdean culture far and wide through music. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
The Atlantic Music Expo features more than a dozen artists from around the world who perform at outdoor venues in the Cape Verdean capital's Plateau neighborhood. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
The country is made up of ten islands, nine of which are inhabited. Some islands are the birthplace of their own distinctive music styles. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Cape Verde
All year round, the restaurant 5al da Musica is one of the best-known live music venues in downtown Praia. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
Women play batuque music at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. The style of music, one of the country's oldest, is usually performed by women and has deep cultural significance and meaning in Cape Verde. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
This was the festival's ninth edition. About 120 industry insiders – from producers to festival directors and more – attend the festival each year in this city of 130,000 people. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
Families gather to listen to outdoor concerts at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
The island of Santiago in Cape Verde is the most populous but smaller islands such as Boa Vista and Sao Vicente, where the morna music genre was born, also have rich musical legacies. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]
Cape Verde
Carlos G Lopes performs at the Atlantic Music Expo in Praia. Lopez mixes traditional Cape Verdean sounds with soul and jazz - reflecting the crossroads spirit of the festival. [Ricci Shryock/ Al Jazeera]