Photos: Protests in Palestine after the death of Khader Adnan

A general strike closes shops, and hundreds of people demonstrate in honour of hunger striker.

Khader Adnan died in an Israeli prison on May 2, 2023, after nearly three months on hunger strike. [Shadi Jarar’ah/Al Jazeera]
Published On 2 May 2023

A high-profile Palestinian prisoner has died in Israeli custody after being on a hunger strike for 86 days to protest his detention without charge or trial.

Khader Adnan died on Tuesday at a time of already soaring tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

The 45-year-old Adnan was a leading member of the armed group Islamic Jihad. He began staging protracted hunger strikes more than a decade ago, introducing a new form of protest into the Palestinian struggle against Israel’s occupation.

Rights groups said Israeli authorities ignored recent warnings that his life was in danger. The Israeli prison services said Adnan had refused medical treatment.

Adnan had been in and out of prison for more than two decades and used hunger strikes to protest his arrests. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
"We have to shut down our towns and protest, and do more than that," says Majid Abullah, a protester in Ramallah. "He [Adnan] starved for 86 days. People here are conditioned to think its normal. It’s exhausting, but we need to come out and do this because no one is listening. People need to hear." [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Adnan's family mourns at his home in Arrabeh near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Adnan’s wife, Randa Mousa, says she and her family do not want any violent response to his death, such as rocket attacks. [Shadi Jarar’ah/Al Jazeera]
Adnan's son Ali takes part in a rally near Jenin. Adnan was the father of nine children. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Shurouq Khalil in Ramallah
'We have stood here in the past to tell him we are with you, to raise his voice and make it heard, and we are here today,' Shurouq Khalil, 26, says at a protest in Ramallah. [Zena Al Tahhan/Al Jazeera]
Adnan went on several hunger strikes to protest his detentions by Israel without charge or trial. After his death, Palestinians stage their own protests by taking to the streets. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
A mural in Gaza City depicts Adnan, who introduced a new form of protest against Israel's detentions of Palestinians with charges or trials. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Adnan's wife Randa outside their home in Jenin
"My late husband used to say not a single drop of blood should be spilled," Adnan's wife, Randa Mousa, says outside their home in the occupied West Bank. "Now after his death and all the sacrifices he made, we do not want a drop of blood to be spilled." [Shadi Jarar’ah/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians walk by shops in the West Bank city of Nablus that are closed due to a general strike called after Adnan's death. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]