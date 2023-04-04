In Pictures

Photos: Ex-President Trump faces charges at Manhattan court

The indictment against Trump, unsealed on Tuesday, reveals 34 felony charges over hush-money payments made in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at court
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court in New York [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Apr 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to a slate of the 34 felony charges, unsealed on Tuesday at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York.

The charges are the result of a grand-jury investigation into a hush-money payment the ex-president is accused of making to adult film star Stormy Daniels, shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump stands accused of falsifying business records in relation to that payment and several others, including to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both she and Daniels allege they had an affair with the ex-president.

“The defendant Donald Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 election,” prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

They explained that the payments were part of a “catch and kill” scheme to suppress negative information during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Trump arrived at the court in an eight-car motorcade escorted by Secret Service agents, waving to the crowds gathered outside the building.

Once inside, he was fingerprinted and processed, though he avoided being handcuffed or having a mugshot taken. It was a remarkable reckoning for the ex-president, after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings and an extraordinary moment in US history — making him the first US president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump was defiant in court and online, where he posted on his Truth Social platform that the proceedings were “SURREAL”, in all caps.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America,” he wrote, signing off with the acronym for his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Trump
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for the Manhattan Criminal Court, where he would be booked and arraigned on charges stemming from a hush-money payment to an adult film actress during his 2016 campaign. [Corey Sipkin/AP Photo]
Trump
As he left Trump Tower, the former president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, "Seems so SURREAL — Wow, they are going to ARREST ME." [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Trump
Secret Service helped escort Donald Trump's motorcade from his residence at Trump Tower to the Manhattan Criminal Court. [Bing Guan/Reuters]
Trump
Donald Trump's motorcade drives to Manhattan Criminal Court before a planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. [Bing Guan/Reuters]
Trump
Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court, where he waved to nearby supporters. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court
Former President Donald Trump is seen in a courtroom after being fingerprinted and processed. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts in the indictment. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Trump
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his legal team in a Manhattan court. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Trump
Demonstrators gather outside the New York criminal court. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]
Trump
Donald Trump supporter Fred Williams, 79, gets a fist bump from another supporter after the former president exited Trump Tower in New York. [Brittainy Newman/AP Photo]
Trump
A person holds a sign that reads, "Trump Exposed", at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan district attorney's office in New York. [Stefan Jeremiah/AP Photo]
Trump
Supporters of former President Donald Trump parade their signs in front of assembled media and onlookers outside Manhattan Criminal Court. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate ahead of his arraignment hearing
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate outside Manhattan Criminal Court on the day of former US President Donald Trump's planned court appearance. [Amanda Perobelli/AP Photo]