In Pictures

Gallery

Truces fail, but tens of thousands flee Sudan as fighting lets up

People escape any way they can as ceasefires are agreed only to be broken.

Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Refugees enter Egypt through the Argeen border crossing after being evacuated from Sudan. [AP]
Published On 30 Apr 2023

After two weeks of fighting that has turned Khartoum into a warzone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide range of international mediators – including African and Arab nations, the United Nations and the United States – are intensifying their pressure on Sudan’s two rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis.

So far, however, they have managed to achieve only a series of fragile, temporary ceasefires that have failed to stop fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for other countries to evacuate thousands of their citizens by land, sea and air.

About 40,000 South Sudanese, Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees who had been living in the capital have fled Khartoum and been displaced yet again since the fighting erupted, the UN’s refugee agency said. Many are now sheltering in refugee camps in White Nile, Gadarif and Kassala states, said Fathi Kasina, an agency spokesman. Sudan has taken in more than 1.3 million refugees, including at least 800,000 from South Sudan, according to UN figures.

The people who remain in Khartoum have been living in rapidly deteriorating conditions. Most have been trapped inside their homes for days. Food, water and other services have become scarce, and electricity is cut off across much of Khartoum and other cities where fighters roam the streets, looting and destroying homes, shops, businesses and open-air markets.

At least 528 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since April 15 with nearly 4,600 wounded, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Healthy. The Sudan Doctors Union tracks civilian casualties and has recorded at least 387 civilians killed and 1,928 wounded.

Dr Salah Tour said from West Darfur province that at least 113 civilians were killed on Thursday alone in the city of el-Geneina, where fierce fighting among tribal militias has raged despite the ceasefire. More than 190 civilians have been killed there this week, and most of them have not yet been added to the nationwide death toll.

The healthcare system is near collapse with dozens of hospitals out of service. Multiple aid agencies have had to suspend operations and evacuate employees.

Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Indian citizens who were evacuated from Sudan arrive at Mumbai International Airport. [Rajanish Kakade/AP]
Advertisement
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
A group of refugees rests under the shade of a tree after crossing into the village of Koufroun, Chad, near the border with Sudan. [Donaig Le Du/UNICEF via AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Indonesian citizens walk to a bus at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the outskirts of Jakarta after being evacuated from Sudan. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Some refugees fleeing Sudan have had to wait at the Argeen border crossing for days before they are allowed to enter Egypt. [AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
India has moved nearly 2,000 of its 3,500 nationals out of the conflict zone in Sudan, including this family at Mumbai International Airport. [Rajanish Kakade/AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
A second flight of evacuees from Sudan arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport outside Jakarta on April 30, 2023, brings to 748 the number of its citizens Indonesia has brought out of the African country. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP]
Advertisement
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
A policeman carries a child to a bus after she was evacuated from Sudan to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Some of the fiercest fighting in Sudan is taking place in the western region of Darfur and is sending thousands of people across the border into Chad. [Donaig Le Du/UNICEF via AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
British nationals prepare to be evacuated from Sudan onboard an air force plane at Wadi Seidna Air Base. [UK Ministry of Defence via AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Evacuees from Sudan wait for a flight at Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. About 140 people, including British and other European Union citizens, arrived in Cyprus after being evacuated from Sudan. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension
Hundreds of people arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia early on April 28, 2023, on the first flight of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP]