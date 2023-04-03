Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest in a year-long spike of violence that shows no sign of abating.

The Israeli military said that troops arrested two people suspected of assisting a gunman who shot two soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara last month. The army said its soldiers came under fire during the raid and shot back, confirming “hits.”

Violence has surged in recent months in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian areas and a string of Palestinian attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settler gunfire this year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Israel says most of those killed were armed fighters. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured and occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.