Two killed by Israeli army in raid on West Bank city of Nablus

Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The father of Mohammed Abu Bakr, who was killed during the Israely army raid, mourns outside the Rafidiya hospital in the city of Nablus
The father of Mohammed Abu Bakr, who was killed during the Israeli army raid, mourns outside the Rafidiya Hospital in the city of Nablus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 3 Apr 2023

Two Palestinian men were killed by Israeli troops in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest in a year-long spike of violence that shows no sign of abating.

The Israeli military said that troops arrested two people suspected of assisting a gunman who shot two soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara last month. The army said its soldiers came under fire during the raid and shot back, confirming “hits.”

Violence has surged in recent months in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian areas and a string of Palestinian attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settler gunfire this year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 15 people in the same period.

Israel says most of those killed were armed fighters. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured and occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.

An Israeli soldier fires a projectile during clashes in the city of Nablus
An Israeli soldier fires a projectile during the raid in the city of Nablus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The mother of Mohammed al-Hallaq mourns over her son's body, after he was killed during clashes with the Israeli army, at the Rafidiya hospital in the city of Nablus
The mother of Mohammed al-Hallaq mourns over her son's body after he was killed during the Israeli raid, at the Rafidiya Hospital in the city of Nablus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Israeli soldiers take a position during clashes with Palestinians following a raid by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus
Israeli soldiers take positions during the raid. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
An Israeli soldier fires a projectile during clashes in the city of Nablus
An Israeli soldier fires tear gas during the raid. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A Palestinian kicks a teargas canister
A Palestinian kicks a teargas canister back at Israeli soldiers. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Red Crescent medics evacuate a wounded man following an Israeli raid in the city of Nablus
Red Crescent medics evacuate a wounded man following the Israeli raid. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Palestinians inspect the damage to a house following an Israeli raid in the city of Nablus
Palestinians inspect the damage to a house following the raid. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]