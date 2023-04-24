In Pictures

Moldova, a former Soviet Republic, has become an increasingly visible sideshow of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The ferry between Molovata and Molovata Noua crosses the Dniester River in Moldova. Situated on the east bank of the Dniester, Molovata Noua is isolated from the rest of Moldovan-controlled territory to the West. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
By Will Baxter
Published On 24 Apr 2023

Molovata Noua, Moldova – Memories of March 1992 weigh heavily on Alexandra Besleaga.

She was 17 at the time, when fighting was raging and the order was given to evacuate women and children from the Moldovan enclave of Molovata Noua.

Situated on the east bank of the Dniester River, the village is isolated from the rest of Moldovan-controlled territory to the West, reachable only by ferry.

The few roads out of the commune lead through Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway republic where conflict has persisted for more than three decades and where Moscow maintains a presence of some 2,000 soldiers.

Thirty-one years ago, with Transnistrian separatists advancing from the east, Besleaga fled by ferry with friends and relatives to the west bank of the Dniester River, where several buses awaited.

While she survived, not everyone was so fortunate.

“While we were waiting to leave, the separatists started bombing the buses,” recounted Besleaga, now 48.

“People were jumping out of the windows, everyone was running. I saw a man carrying my cousin. His shirt was covered in blood,” she said.

Her cousin died a few minutes later.

Today Moldova – a former Soviet Republic of 2.6 million people – has become an increasingly visible sideshow of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia could use Transnistria to launch new attacks on Ukraine.

Moscow is also accused of trying to destabilise Moldova within the next decade and bring it back within Russia’s sphere of influence.

In the past year, observers say Russia has amped up misinformation campaigns, engineered an energy crisis in Moldova by slashing gas exports, and stoked political unrest by funnelling money to Kremlin-friendly Moldovan politicians who pay protesters to call for the removal of Moldova’s Western-leaning government.

Moldovans are no strangers to geopolitical games.

At different points in its history, the area of land that makes up modern Moldova has fallen under the sway of the Ottoman Empire, the Russian Empire, Romania, and then the Soviet Union before declaring independence in 1991.

In the intervening years, Moldova has struggled to improve its economic outlook, reduce dependence on Russian energy, and curtail endemic corruption. Recently, the country has shifted ideologically toward Europe, electing a pro-Western government in 2020 and applying for European Union membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has also signalled interest in joining NATO, prompting Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to threaten that Moldova could be the “next Ukraine”.

The war in Ukraine has also exposed deep divisions in Moldova.

While its youth are drawn to opportunities in the EU, pro-Russian sentiment still permeates other areas of society, especially among the older generation that remains nostalgic for the Soviet Union, and in regions such as the autonomous Gagauzia territory that favour Russian over Romanian as the lingua franca.

In such areas, Russian news and social media channels provide an avenue for the spread of misinformation, according to Watchdog MD, a local monitoring organisation that has been documenting trends since last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

“They are always trying to weaponise narratives in one way or another,” said Andrei Curararu, associate researcher at Watchdog MD. “There is always a twist. They modify news stories to make them seem more dire for the population of Moldova and to raise the general level of anxiety.”

Protesters call for the removal of Moldova's President Maia Sandu during a demonstration in Chisinau, Moldova. Since last fall, pro-Russian Moldovan politicians have organised frequent rallies, even allegedly paying protesters. Many are elderly pensioners upset about the skyrocketing prices of utilities. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
Alexandra Besleaga, at the Museum of History and Ethnography she oversees in Molovata Noua, says: “We know better than anyone what it can lead to if people follow pro-Russian ideas. We have lived through it already.” [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A memorial to people who were killed in the 1992 separatist war, in Varnita, Moldova. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A man and woman do yardwork, with a small infant in a stroller nearby, in Varnita, Moldova. In the background, the Dniester River can be seen, and beyond that, the breakaway republic of Transnistria. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
People trying to earn extra income sold items at a weekend flea market in Chisinau. Moldova is considered one of the poorest countries in Europe, and according to the United Nations Development Programme, it’s one of the countries facing the most drastic inflation due to the war in Ukraine. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
Fyodor Popescu, a 74-year-old pensioner, in Cosnita, Moldova. The town is separated from the rest of Moldova by the Dniester River, with Moldovan and Transnistrian guard posts on the bridge that spans the river. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A shepherd with his flock near Bulhac, Moldova. Much of the population is still dependent on agriculture. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A statue of Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin in Vulcanești, a town in Gagauzia, Moldova. In Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia territory, where Russian is the dominant language and monuments to Lenin are a common sight, residents are sympathetic to Moscow’s justifications for invading Ukraine, and often critical of the Moldovan government. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
Elena, a 65-year-old pensioner, closing up her market stall in Comrat, the capital of Gagauzia. “Our government is too focused on Ukraine,” said Elena, who declined to give her surname. “They talk about bringing in war machinery with the excuse of making us feel safer.” At the same time, the government ignores the needs of ordinary citizens, she said, referring to the impacts of inflation, which reached 30 percent last year. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A photograph, top centre, of Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Irina Vlah, governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia, displayed at a museum in Comrat, Moldova. A February poll revealed that 93 percent of respondents from Gagauzia favour closer relations with Moscow. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
The children of Veronica Toporaș at a park in Vulcanești, a town in Gagauzia, where many residents ascribe to the kind of anti-Ukraine sentiments found in pro-Russian media. “Ukraine provoked Russia with the same kind of political movement that is happening now in Moldova,” said Toporaș, 40, referencing the government’s pro-Europe policies and the passage of a Romanian language law, which she said would marginalise the use of Russian. “The kind of de-Russification process that happened in Ukraine shouldn’t happen here. We wouldn’t like that at all.” [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A rally marking the 1918 reunification of Romania and Moldova, in front of a statue of 15th-century leader Stephen the Great, in the capital Chisinau, Moldova. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
Dancing on a night out in Chisinau, Moldova. With rising insecurity, endemic corruption and poor job prospects, many of Moldova’s youth are apprehensive about trying to build their future here. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
Sofia Razlovan, 17, at a DJ controller at a bar in Chisinau, Moldova. “I would really love to stay here and try to make our country better, but things are getting worse and worse,” said Razlovan, who recently took up DJing and plans to study chemistry in the European Union after she graduates from high school next year. Razlovan is sceptical that Moldova can make the kind of sweeping changes necessary if its brightest youth continue to migrate, never to return. “There are not a lot of people who want to come back,” she said. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]
A woman emerges from an underpass that is undergoing renovations in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, a city abuzz with construction and beautification projects. [Will Baxter/Al Jazeera]