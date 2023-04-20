In Pictures

Photos: Life along a ‘dead’ river in Bangladesh

The devastation of areas like the Buriganga comes into greater focus in the run-up to Earth Day, when people worldwide mobilise in support of protecting the environment.

White foam is formed in the water as ferryman Abdul Karim, 72, rides his boat in the Buriganga river near the Sadarghat area in Dhaka
White foam is formed in the water as ferryman Abdul Karim, 72, rides his boat in the Buriganga river near the Sadarghat area in Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Two decades ago, Nurul Islam, 70, earned his living by fishing in the Buriganga river that flows southwest of the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka and was once its lifeline.

Now, with hardly any fish to be found in the “dead” river, thanks to pollution from the widespread dumping of industrial and human waste, Islam sells street food on a small cart nearby to make ends meet.

“Twenty years ago this river water was good. It was full of life,” said Islam, whose family has been living on the bank of the river for generations.

“We used to bathe in the river. There were lots of fish … many of us used to earn a living by catching fish in the river. Now the scenario has changed.”

The Buriganga, or the “Old Ganges”, is so polluted that its water appears pitch black – except during the monsoon months – and emits a foul stench throughout the year.

The South Asian nation of nearly 170 million, with about 23 million living in Dhaka, has about 220 small and large rivers, and a large chunk of its population depends on rivers for livelihoods and transport.

The devastation of areas like Buriganga comes into greater focus in the run-up to Earth Day, when people worldwide celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-biggest garment exporter after China but citizens and environmental activists say the booming industry is also a major contributor to the ecological decline of the river.

Untreated sewage, by-products of fabric dyeing and other chemical waste from nearby mills and factories flow in daily. Polythene and plastic waste piled on the riverbed have made it shallow and caused a shift in course.

“Those who bathe in this river often suffer from scabies on their skin,” said Siddique Hawlader, 45, a ferryman who lives on his boat on the river.

“Sometimes our eyes itch and burn,” he added.

In 1995, Bangladesh made it compulsory for all industrial units to use effluent treatment plants to keep pollution out of its rivers, but industries often flout the rule.

While the government makes regular checks to ensure the rules are being followed, it lacks the staff for “round-the-clock” monitoring, said environment official Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwari.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said all textile factories had effluent treatment plants for wastewater.

“This is mandatory and there is no way to skip the rules as they must ensure compliance with international standards,” said Shahidullah Azim, one of its officials.

Pollution in the river water during the dry season was well above standard levels, a recent survey by the River and Delta Research Centre showed, identifying industrial sewage as the main culprit.

“The once-fresh and mighty river Buriganga is now on the verge of dying because of the rampant dumping of industrial and human waste,” said Sharif Jamil of environment group the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon.

“There is no fish or aquatic life in this river during the dry season. We call it biologically dead.”

Labourers unload bricks from a trawler on the bank of the Buriganga river in Dhaka
Labourers unload bricks from a trawler on the bank of the Buriganga river. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Factory workers wash and dry jeans in Dhaka
Factory workers wash and dry jeans in Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Children roam around an area where sewage water is directly discharged into the Buriganga river in Dhaka
Children play near an area where sewage is directly discharged into the Buriganga river. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Workers dump waste into a landfill located just beside Dhaleshwari river, water from which flows into the Buriganga river
Workers dump waste into a landfill located just beside the Dhaleshwari river, which flows into the Buriganga river, in Savar, near Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Employees work inside a factory that washes and dyes textiles in Dhaka
Employees work inside a factory that washes and dyes textiles in Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Dye-coloured water is discharged directly into the Buriganga river
Dye-coloured water is discharged directly into the Buriganga river. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Water, which has been coloured by textile dye and will eventually flow through the Labandha, Turag and Buriganga rivers, is released near a paddy field in the Mawna Union area,
Water, which has been coloured by textile dye and will eventually flow through the Labandha, Turag and Buriganga rivers, is released near a paddy field in the Mawna Union area, north of Gazipur. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Construction worker Somej Mia, 40, repairs his boat on the bank of the Bangshai river
Construction worker Somej Mia, 40, repairs his boat on the bank of the Bangshai river, upstream of the Buriganga river, in the Mirzapur area of Tangail, Bangladesh. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Women dry cattle hides outside of a tannery by the Dhaleshwari river, which feeds into the Buriganga river,
Women dry cattle hides outside a tannery by the Dhaleshwari river, which feeds into the Buriganga river, in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Tree trunks are stacked in a timber market on the bank of the Bangshai river, upstream of the Buriganga river
Tree trunks are stacked in a timber market on the bank of the Bangshai river, upstream of the Buriganga river. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]