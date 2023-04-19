In Pictures

Photos: Yazidis ring in the year 6773 at temple in Iraq

Thousands of worshippers light candles at Lalish Temple to celebrate the start of the New Year.

Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
On the first Wednesday of Eastern April, Yazidis commemorate four things: the explosion of the sorghum from which the universe arose, the boiling of the Earth after the end of the ice by the landing of the Peacock King, the feast of creation by pumping blood into Adam’s body and the feast of fertility, which is the memory of the fertility of the first egg to grow a living being. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
By Ismael Adnan
Dohuk, Iraq – Members of the Yazidi community have rung in the year 6773 surrounded by stunning scenery in a mountain valley in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

At sunset, when Yazidis believe a new day begins, thousands of worshippers on Tuesday lit candles at Lalish Temple, the holiest of all Yazidi temples. Supreme spiritual leader Baba Sheikh Ali Alyas presided over the ceremony commemorating the coming of light into the world.

The Yazidi New Year falls on the first Wednesday of April according to the Eastern Julian, or Selucid, calendar, which is 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar.

Children boil and colour 12 eggs each for the months of the year. The egg symbolises the Earth. Boiling it epitomises the time it lies frozen, and colouring it stands for the end of the cold, frozen months.

‎‏For Hilda Dakhil, a 17-year-old who has come to the temple every New Year’s for as long as she can remember, the colouring of the eggs is “one of the essential rituals”.

At the temple outside Dohuk, young people play an egg-tapping game that symbolises one of the four divine events the Yazidis commemorate on New Year’s: the bursting of the “White Pearl”, which brought about all life.

“April has a special sanctity for Yazidis,” said Luqman Suleiman, 40. “We don’t cut down trees or plough the land in the first 15 days because this distorts the beauty of nature. We also don’t marry in April because we believe this brings misfortune. For us, April is the year’s bride in which there are no other marriages.”

Families hang bouquets of anemones on their doors and dress in pastel-coloured, festive clothes that are pressed and made ready well in advance.

Ewes are also not milked ahead of the New Year so they can fully satisfy their young.

Amir al-Hajj Hassan Zainal, 63, a Yazidi cleric, says, “This holiday is considered the creation of the universe because Lalish is the leaven of the earth, and ‎‏this is the most important holiday we have because it is the feast of the King Peacock because God honoured him on this holy Wednesday.”

‎‏Luqman Suleiman says that according to the philosophy of the Yazidi religion, "the temple of Lalish is the place of the formation of the Earth, the place of creation or the yeast of the Earth." [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
‎‏"In addition to lighting the temple of Lalish with lamps on the night of the holiday, every Yazidi house also lights one lamp as well as in every Yazidi shrine," Suleiman says. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
According to Yazidi beliefs, God finished creating the universe on the first Wednesday of April, so "Red Wednesday" was described as the day of creation. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
The Yazidis believe it was called Red Wednesday because, on this day, the Lord pumped blood into the body of Adam, so his flesh became fully formed, blood flowed through his body and life was resurrected on planet Earth. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
"After colouring the eggs, we play an egg game," 17-year-old Hilda Dakhil says. "One person taps their egg on another's egg. Whoever is holding the egg that doesn't break will be lucky this year." [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
"Lalish is our most important temple in the world," says Shawkat Hasan, 50, a Yazidi who lives with his family in Belgium. "My two children have not visited Iraq since they were born in Belgium, and they must be baptised in Lalish. It's busy here today, so we will return in two days to baptise them." [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
"This holiday is considered the creation of the universe because Lalish is the leaven of the earth, and ‎‏this is the most important holiday we have because it is the feast of the King Peacock because God honoured him on this holy Wednesday," says Amir al-Hajj Hassan Zainal, 63, a Yazidi cleric. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Lighting candles and lanterns is an important part of the celebration as the sun sets on the last day of the old year and the New Year begins. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
The flames of lamps and candles signify the coming of light into the world during Yazidi New Year's celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdish region of Iraq. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
These celebrations take place at Lalish Temple, the holiest Yazidi temple. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
Yazidi New Year's Eve celebrations at Lalish Temple in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]
At sunset, the year 6773 began for these Yazidis celebrating the New Year near Dohuk in northern Iraq. [Ismael Adnan/Al Jazeera]