In Pictures

Gallery|Conflict

Battles between Sudanese army and RSF intensify on third day

Air raids and shelling strike parts of Khartoum and the adjoining city of Omdurman.

satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum,
This satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum. [Planet Labs PBC via AP]
Published On 17 Apr 2023

People in Khartoum have awakened to a third day of heavy clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the battle for control of the country intensified.

Air raids and shelling on Monday struck parts of the capital and the adjoining city of Omdurman. Sustained firing was also heard near the military headquarters, with white smoke rising from the area. Residents hunkering down in their homes reported power outages and incidents of looting.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the RSF. The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan’s short-lived transition to democracy following longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow in 2019.

In recent months, negotiations had been under way to get back on a path to democracy. Under international pressure, al-Burhan and Dagalo, who is also known as Hemedti, agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups.

However, the deal was vague on key points of dispute, including how the RSF would be integrated into the armed force and who would have final control. The signing of the deal was put off repeatedly, amid rising tensions between al-Burhan and Hemedti.

Top diplomats urged the sides to stop fighting, including the United Nations secretary-general, the head of the Arab League, the head of the African Union Commission, the United States secretary of state and the European Union foreign policy chief. The UN Security Council was to discuss the developments in Sudan later on Monday.

The fighting also spread to the war-wrecked western Darfur region, and areas of northern and eastern Sudan, near the borders with Egypt and Ethiopia. Over the weekend, the World Food Programme suspended its operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in fighting in Darfur.

Sudanese greet army soldiers
Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. [AFP]
Advertisement
Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Since fighting erupted on Saturday, 97 civilians have been killed and hundreds have been wounded, according to the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, a pro-democracy group monitoring casualties. [AFP]
Sudan army
There has been no official word on the number of fighters killed. [AFP]
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum. The violence erupted during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which ends later this week and is capped by the Eid al-Fitr holiday. [AFP]
sudan clashes
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows fires burning near a hospital in Khartoum. On Sunday, the warring sides agreed to a three-hour pause in fighting to allow civilians to stock up on necessities. Compliance was spotty, and there were reports of casualties during the humanitarian pause. [Maxar Technologies via EPA]
sudan clashes
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the RSF and the army. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]
Advertisement
satellite image shows smoke over Khartoum International Airport
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows smoke over Khartoum International Airport. [Maxar Technologies via EPA]
sudan clashes
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport. [Abdullah Abdel Moneim via Reuters]