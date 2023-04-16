Photos: Phantom of the Opera ends 35-year Broadway run

The longest-running stage musical in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera, is taking its final bow on Sunday after a 35-year run.

For the special invite-only audience, it will be the last time they see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster show in New York City.

“Phantom” is based on the classic French novel from 1910 by Gaston Leroux and was originally directed by Harold Prince.

It first debuted in London in 1986, and two years later in New York. Since then it has toured widely and been seen by 140 million people in 33 countries.

Broadway legends including Michael Crawford, who was the first to play the Phantom, Sarah Brightman, Judy Kaye and others have taken leading roles in the show.

On Broadway, the show is often a highlight for theatre fans. The musical has over 130 cast, crew and orchestra members involved in every performance.

“It’s a full meal when you walk into this theatre. It’s 26 pieces in that orchestra. It’s a big cast, beautiful costumes. I mean – it’s everything. Phantom of the Opera is everything,” theatre critic Frank Diella said.

“Phantom” is a staple within the Broadway world with over 70 major theatre wins and 13,733 performances since its debut in 1988. Despite its legacy, the New York Post reported in September that the show was losing $1m a month.

When Phantom fully reopened in October of 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the shown experienced a sharp drop in ticket sales. Audience members were slow to return, and the ones who did were going to see other marquee shows like Hamilton, Chicago, and The Lion King.

Weak ticket sales could not offset sharply rising costs and producers decided the show could no longer go on.

"Brava, brava, bravissima!" 👏🌹 Our #PhantomLondon company would like to wish happy trails to the #PhantomBroadway company for their final performance tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9uqYhX1UrT — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) April 16, 2023

It was initially reported in September that the show would close in February, but after the announcement of its closure, ticket sales spiked. In November, Phantom achieved its highest-grossing week ever, earning $2.2m, according to The New York Times.

The show’s producer then announced an eight-week extension of the play until April 16.

“It [closure]) was always looming far in the future; it didn’t seem as though it was something imminent. And now that we’ve gotten to the last week, every moment is precious to be honest,” Phantom understudy Ted Keegan told Reuters.

Phantom tells the 19th-century story of aspiring opera singer Christine Daae, who is taught by the mysterious Phantom to hone her vocal skills. However, things take a dark turn when the Phantom chooses Christine as his muse, and she falls in love with an arts benefactor named Raoul.

Despite ending its Broadway run, all is not lost. Phantom is still playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. And there are plans for a Mandarin version to open in China next year.