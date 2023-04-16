In Pictures

Photos: Phantom of the Opera ends 35-year Broadway run

The longest-running stage musical in Broadway history is taking its final bow in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: (L-R) John Riddle as "Raoul", Ben Crawford as "The Phantom", Emilie Kouatchou as "Christine", and cast take their curtain call at the 35th anniversary performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Cast members take their curtain call at the 35th anniversary performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway on January 26, 2023 in New York City, the United States. [Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP]
Published On 16 Apr 2023

For the special invite-only audience, it will be the last time they see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster show in New York City.

“Phantom” is based on the classic French novel from 1910 by Gaston Leroux and was originally directed by Harold Prince.

It first debuted in London in 1986, and two years later in New York. Since then it has toured widely and been seen by 140 million people in 33 countries.

Broadway legends including Michael Crawford, who was the first to play the Phantom, Sarah Brightman, Judy Kaye and others have taken leading roles in the show.

On Broadway, the show is often a highlight for theatre fans. The musical has over 130 cast, crew and orchestra members involved in every performance.

“It’s a full meal when you walk into this theatre. It’s 26 pieces in that orchestra. It’s a big cast, beautiful costumes. I mean –  it’s everything. Phantom of the Opera is everything,” theatre critic Frank Diella said.

“Phantom” is a staple within the Broadway world with over 70 major theatre wins and 13,733 performances since its debut in 1988. Despite its legacy, the New York Post reported in September that the show was losing $1m a month.

When Phantom fully reopened in October of 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the shown experienced a sharp drop in ticket sales. Audience members were slow to return, and the ones who did were going to see other marquee shows like Hamilton, Chicago, and The Lion King.

Weak ticket sales could not offset sharply rising costs and producers decided the show could no longer go on.

It was initially reported in September that the show would close in February, but after the announcement of its closure, ticket sales spiked. In November, Phantom achieved its highest-grossing week ever, earning $2.2m, according to The New York Times.

The show’s producer then announced an eight-week extension of the play until April 16.

“It [closure]) was always looming far in the future; it didn’t seem as though it was something imminent. And now that we’ve gotten to the last week, every moment is precious to be honest,” Phantom understudy Ted Keegan told Reuters.

Phantom tells the 19th-century story of aspiring opera singer Christine Daae, who is taught by the mysterious Phantom to hone her vocal skills. However, things take a dark turn when the Phantom chooses Christine as his muse, and she falls in love with an arts benefactor named Raoul.

Despite ending its Broadway run, all is not lost. Phantom is still playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. And there are plans for a Mandarin version to open in China next year.

Cast members celebrate onstage at the 35th-anniversary performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 2023 in New York City. [Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP]
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: John Riddle (L) as "Raoul", Emilie Kouatchou (R) as "Christine", look on as Ben Crawford (C), as "The Phantom", makes a speech after the curtain call at the 35th anniversary performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 26, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
John Riddle (left) as Raoul and Emilie Kouatchou (right) as Christine, look on as Ben Crawford (centre) as the Phantom makes a speech after the curtain call at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. [Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP]
New York Mayor Eric Adams presents a key to the city to musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on Friday, April 14, 2023. [Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo]
Ted Keegan, who performs as The Phantom when Ben Crawford is rested, is made up backstage ahead of a show as preparations are made for The Phantom of the Opera's final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ted Keegan, who performs as the Phantom, gets his makeup done backstage ahead of a show as preparations are made for the final performance on Broadway. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Concert Master Joyce Hammann, who has been with the show for over 30 years and holds the 1st violin position, prepares in the orchestra pit ahead of The Phantom of the Opera's final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Concertmaster Joyce Hammann, who has been with the show for more than 30 years and holds the first violin position, prepares in the orchestra pit ahead of The Phantom of the Opera's final performance. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Phantom Dresser Andrew Nelson works on a phantom mask backstage during preparations ahead of The Phantom of the Opera's final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Phantom dresser Andrew Nelson works on a mask backstage during preparations ahead of the show's last performance. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Cast member Richard Poole, who has been with the show 25 years and over 8000 performances, prepares backstage ahead of The Phantom of the Opera's final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cast member Richard Poole, who has been with the show for 25 years and more than 8,000 performances, prepares backstage on April 16. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
The Phantom of the Opera is at the Majestic Theatre in New York City on Friday, April 14, 202. Andrew Lloyd Webber's show closes Sunday after a 35-year run. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
The Phantom of the Opera is seen at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. [Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo]
A person poses beside a poster of The Phantom of the Opera displayed at the Majestic Theatre ahead of its final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A fan poses beside a poster of The Phantom of the Opera displayed at the Majestic Theatre ahead of its final performance in New York City. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]