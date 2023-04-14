In Pictures

News|Weapons

Photos: North Korea tests ‘breakthrough’ solid-fuel ICBM

The Hwasong-18 missile took off from a site close to the capital, Pyongyang, and flew for about 1,000 kilometres.

A missile launching into the air in clouds of fire and smoke. The landscape around is flat with lakes and rivers.
The Hwasong-18 takes off from a site near Pyongyang. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]
Published On 14 Apr 2023

North Korea has announced that it successfully tested its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a major breakthrough for its banned weapons programme.

The Hwasong-18 took off from a site close to the capital, Pyongyang, on Thursday and flew for about 1,000 kilometres, according to official media KCNA, which described the launch as a “miraculous success”.

Leader Kim Jong Un supervised the event accompanied by his wife, young daughter and powerful sister Kim Yo Jong.

KCNA cited Kim as saying the Hwasong-18 would rapidly advance North Korea’s nuclear response posture and further support an aggressive military strategy that promises to maintain “nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation” against its rivals.

North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests last year, despite being banned from doing so under United Nations resolutions.

Talks on denuclearisation have been stalled since 2019 when a high-profile summit between Kim and then US President Donald Trump collapsed.

Kim Jong Un in an underground tunnel with military officials and the ICBM launcher
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the latest test, meeting his military officials in an underground tunnel ahead of the launch. [KCNA via Reuters]
Advertisement
The missile on its launcher outside. It's in a grassy area with trees and there are military officials around it.
Analysts say the Hwasong-18 may have been previously displayed during a military parade in February. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae walking away from the missile and launcher towards the camera. She is wearing black while he's in black with a brown jacket.
Kim brought his daughter Kim Ju Ae to the launch. Not yet a teenager, she has become increasingly prominent in North Korea in recent months. {KCNA via Reuters]
The missile seen from above as it takes off in a cloud of smoke. It has a black and white nose cone.
An aerial view of the launch showing the missile's black and white nose cone. Solid-fuel weapons are quicker, easier and safer to deploy. [KCNA via Reuters]
A bulbous smoke trail against a blue sky from the launch.
Analysts say the missile's exhaust plume was consistent with a solid-fuel ICBM. [KCNA via Reuters]
A view of the launch from a camera mounted on the missile
A view from a missile-mounted camera during the test launch. [KCNA via Reuters]
Advertisement
Kim Jong Un with his military officials pointing out something on a screen.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has closely supervised the development of the country's military arsenal arguing more sophisticated weapons are necessary for defence. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae looking up to the sky as they witness the ICBM test.
While the launch was said to be successful, analysts say it will be some time before North Korea is in a position to deploy such weapons. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong Un (centre), his daughter, wife and sister pictured at the launch. He lis sitting down at a desk and is smiling broadly. There are military officers behind them.
Kim's wife Ro Sol Ju (second left) and sister Kim Yo Jong (centre right) also joined him at the launch. [KCNA via KNS and AFP]
People watching a South Korean news report on the North Korean launch. The screen shows four pictures that were shared by state media.
Officials in South Korea are analysing data from the launch, which they detected on Thursday. [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]