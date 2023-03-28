In Pictures

Protests rage in France for a 10th day, as Macron remains defiant

Exit from the firestorm of protest triggered by Macron’s changes looks as far away as ever.

People protest with a poster referring to the visit of Britain's King Charles III - cancelled due to unrest in France - in Nantes, western France. [Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo]
Published On 28 Mar 2023

Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up amid government warnings that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill”.

Concerns that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.

After months of upheaval, an exit from the firestorm of protest triggered by President Emmanuel Macron’s changes to France’s retirement system looked as far away as ever. Despite fresh union pleas that the government pause its hotly contested push to raise France’s legal retirement age from 62 to 64, Macron seemingly remained wedded to it.

The French leader previously used a special constitutional power to ram the reform past legislators without allowing them a vote. His move this month further galvanised the protest movement. Violence has since flared and thousands of tonnes of stinking garbage have piled up on Paris’s streets as sanitation workers strike.

The wave of protests Tuesday marked the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the nation’s streets to object to Macron’s retirement changes, which are a key priority of his second term as president.

Demonstrations got under way peacefully Tuesday morning, with large crowds in multiple cities. But police braced for violence later in the day. The interior minister said more than 1,000 “radical” troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches in Paris and elsewhere.

Protesters march in Marseille. France's government is unfurling massively ramped-up security measures for a fresh blast of marches and strikes. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]
The fresh wave of strikes and protests is the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]
A protester marches with a smoke canister in Marseille. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]
Protesters block railway lines at the Marseille St. Charles station. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]
Protesters use umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas during protests in Nantes, western France. [Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo]
A man shouts during protests in Bordeaux, southwestern France. The interior minister said more than 1,000 "radical" troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches in Paris and elsewhere. [Bob Edme/AP Photo]
Striking railway workers demonstrate near burning pallets at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. [Thomas Padilla/AP Photo]
Protesters march with flares during a demonstration in Marseille. [Daniel Cole/AP Photo]